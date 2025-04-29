MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hip revision surgery is a highly complex procedure, typically required when complications arise from a previous joint replacement, such as implant loosening, instability, or infection. Unlike primary hip replacements, revisions involve navigating existing implants, scar tissue, compromised bone quality, and extended recovery periods – making them significantly more complex. Each year, roughly 70,000 of these procedures are performed in the United States, with that number expected to grow due to increased life expectancy and the desire for long-term joint functionality in an active aging population.

Long Beach Medical Center Makes History with World's First Robotic Hip Revision Using Mako Total Hip with 5.0 Software

"We are incredibly proud to be the first medical center globally to perform a robotic hip revision using the Mako Total Hip with 5.0 software," says Andrew Wassef, M.D. , medical director, MemorialCare Joint Replacement Center , Long Beach Medical Center . "This milestone underscores our dedication to offering patients the most advanced and personalized surgical options available, leading to improved outcomes and faster recovery."

Dr. Wassef, a nationally recognized orthopedic surgeon, has previously completed more than 2,000 joint replacement surgeries using Mako technology, but his first using THA 5.0 robotic platform for a hip revision. His extensive expertise and commitment to patient-centered care were pivotal in achieving this world-first accomplishment.

The latest advancement in SmartRobotics, Mako 4, represents a significant innovation in robotic-assisted joint surgery. The platform employs 3D CT-based planning and AccuStopTM haptic technology to facilitate precise, customized procedures while preserving healthy bone and tissue. When paired with the Q Guidance system, it allows for live tracking during surgery, providing enhanced accuracy in even the most complex cases. The updated 4.0 robot is both a hardware and software update and will be the platform for all future upgrades with Mako.

"Mako 4 enhances the workflow and supports the updated software of Mako THA 5.0, allowing us to tackle challenging surgeries with features like augment and screw planning, and intraoperative screw trajectory guidance," says Dr. Wassef. "With more than 1.5 million Mako procedures performed worldwide, the introduction of Mako THA 5.0 for hip revision further elevates the standard of orthopedic care by enhancing surgical precision and improving patient satisfaction."

The expanded Mako Total Hip with 5.0 software also provides surgeons with advanced visualization of the femur-to-pelvis and component relationship. This allows for detection of potential impingement risks – when tendons or soft tissue become pinched within the joint – and for precise implant positioning based on changes in pelvic tilt during sitting, standing, and lying positions. The range-of-motion modeling helps pre-plan surgery with exceptional precision, enabling optimal implant placement tailored to each patient's unique anatomy and movement patterns.

Robotic-assisted hip revision surgery provides several clinical benefits. Patients frequently report less postoperative discomfort, smaller incisions, and reduced hospital stays. The technology's enhanced precision contributes to greater implant longevity and lowers the risk of complications, ultimately promoting a faster return to mobility and daily function. Furthermore, studies indicate that patients who undergo robotic hip procedures are more than twice as likely to perceive their hip functioning normally compared to those treated with traditional surgical methods.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have had this procedure done at Long Beach Medical Center and to be the first patient in the world to receive a robotic hip revision using this new technology," says Margaretha Vanderlaan, the first person to undergo robotic hip revision with Mako Total Hip 5.0. "Dr. Wassef and the entire care team were exceptional. Their expertise and compassion made me feel confident and cared for every step of the way."

The adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries is expanding globally, with healthcare systems recognizing the potential for improved efficiency, reduced complications, and increased patient satisfaction. This achievement reflects Long Beach Medical Center's ongoing investment in advanced technology and reinforces its reputation as a leader in orthopedic innovation.

