Central Florida Kidney Specialists And Clintrial Research Announce Research Partnership

New partnership joins internationally recognized Nephrology clinical research center with next-generation clinical trial site management organization

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Florida Kidney Specialists (CFKS), an internationally recognized leader in nephrology clinical research, is proud to announce a new clinical research partnership with ClinTrial Research (CTR ), a tech-forward site management organization with a steadfast commitment to high-quality clinical trial management.

CFKS was founded in 1971 and remains the oldest and largest independent nephrology practice in the Southeast. The clinical research division provides life-changing therapies to patients suffering from conditions directly affecting the kidneys. Dr. Arvind Madan is the Founder and President of NCCF.R , CFKS' research division, and he is the current sitting President of the Florida Society of Nephrology. Dr. Madan vividly recalls the power of clinical research in one of his patients' lives.

"The greatest impact I have seen in a clinical trial was with a patient whose kidney function had dropped to less than 25% and they were giving up completely on treatments when a new clinical trial at our practice offered a glimmer of hope. The patient enrolled, and within 3 months their kidney function recovered to almost normal. It was a remarkable turnaround."

Dr. Madan continued, "The CFKS team are excited for this new chapter in our research group. The ability to bring patients a chance to receive the latest therapeutic options in rare kidney diseases, chronic kidney disease and cardio-metabolic conditions is exhilarating. CTR has a great reputation and their cutting-edge technology, including an industry-leading A.I. patient matching tool, Trially , are a powerful complement to our team's commitment to safe, ethical and operational excellence."

CTR was launched in 2024 by a team of industry-leading clinical research professionals. CTR embeds research employees within the clinical practice location facilitating trusting relationships and positive patient journeys. Wendy Tomlinson, CTR's Chief Operating Officer, says the company's focus on creating a positive patient journey while leveraging state-of-the-art technology is a large part of CTR's formula for success.

"The combination of A.I. technology, physician excellence and a keen focus on positive patient experiences whilst achieving or exceeding Sponsor targets makes this partnership a new high-water mark for the industry. We are thrilled to be partnering with CFKS. Dr. Madan and his team have contributed significantly to a range of scientific publications on the global stage."