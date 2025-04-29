Televerde Foundation Celebrates Major Milestones And Growth In 2024 Impact Report

PHOENIX, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde Foundation , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides personal and professional development opportunities to incarcerated women so they can attain meaningful and rewarding careers upon release, is excited to announce the release of its 2024 Impact Report . This year's report highlights the continued growth, success, and transformation of the foundation's participants in Arizona, Indiana, and Florida, showcasing the powerful impact of education, mentorship, and opportunity.

Key accomplishments from the 2024 report include:



985 individuals enrolled in the foundation's programs since its inception.

602 graduates successfully released from prison and transitioned into careers.

94% employment rate for graduates post-release.

An average starting salary of $36.8K for program graduates, reflecting a 96% increase compared to pre-incarceration wages.

526 industry-recognized certifications earned by program participants.

15% securing promotions or higher-paying jobs. A continued 1% recidivism rate, demonstrating the effectiveness of the foundation's model.

"This year's Impact Report exemplifies the transformative power of second chances and the tireless work of our incredible team, partners, and supporters," said Televerde Foundation Executive Director Michelle Cirocco . "While the numbers are inspiring, the true measure of our success lies in the lives we are changing, especially the ripple effect we create through families. Over half of our graduates are mothers, and their transformation directly impacts their children's future, creating a cycle of hope and opportunity."

Looking ahead, Cirocco emphasized the foundation's ambitious goals for 2025, underscoring the importance of expanding its reach to continue making a significant impact. "What excites me most is the opportunity to continue growing our reach in 2025," Cirocco added. "Our goal is to serve 500+ women annually, helping them secure careers that lead to financial independence and stability. With new partnerships, expanded programs, and an ambitious revenue target, we are poised to empower even more women to transform their lives and the lives of their families."

The new report also details the foundation's ongoing efforts to diversify funding, deepen corporate relationships, and expand housing and mental health services to ensure long-term success for participants.

To learn more about Televerde Foundation's impact and ongoing work to create pathways for justice-involved women, read the full 2024 Televerde Foundation Impact Report .

About Televerde Foundation

Televerde Foundation is committed to providing currently and formerly incarcerated women with the personal and professional training, education, and development programs necessary for successful reintegration into society. By empowering women with skills, confidence, and support, the foundation aims to break the cycle of poverty and incarceration, foster positive role models, and contribute to building stronger communities. To learn more or get involved, visit

