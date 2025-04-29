IP Launches IQ Ideas+ 3.3 To Accelerate Invention Evaluation

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IP, a global leader in AI-powered innovation and IP strategy solutions, today announced the release of IQ Ideas+ 3.3 , setting a new standard for speed, clarity, and confidence in invention evaluation.

Staying true to its mission to "Accelerate the Impossible," the latest innovation from IP empowers R&D teams, inventors, legal professionals, and innovation leaders to move from early ideas to actionable, data-backed patentability insights-in minutes, not months.

Anchored by the industry-first Interactive Claims Mapping feature, IQ Ideas+ 3.3 transforms how organizations evaluate and protect their most valuable ideas.

Breakthrough Features in IQ Ideas+ 3.3



Interactive Claims Mapping : Visualize how each novel claim aligns against relevant prior art with Semantic Gist® and CompassAITM insights, accelerating early-stage novelty and obviousness analysis.

Enhanced Technology Vitality Report (TVR) : Delivering AI-driven "knock-out" prior art assessments, mapping up to 25 patent and non-patent references per novel claim-in under five minutes.

Intelligent Content Import : Automatically extracts invention essentials (Problem Statement, Invention Description, Points of Novelty) from uploaded disclosures, streamlining inventor and attorney workflows.

Dual AI Innovation Engines : IQ Ideas+ 3.3 combines CompassAITM for interactive claims mapping with Semantic Gist® for precise prior art analysis, delivering unmatched speed, relevance, and security in the innovation process. Industry-Exclusive Full-Text Search: Access full-text search of IEEE and OnePetro-an advantage unavailable to competing platforms.

A New Standard for the Innovation Lifecycle

"IQ Ideas+ 3.3 transforms how innovation leaders ideate, evaluate, and act," said Ameet Bhattacharya , Chief Technology Officer at IP. "By delivering interactive, real-time patentability assessments, our customers can protect their most valuable ideas faster, smarter, and with greater confidence."

Whether accelerating time-to-patent in semiconductors , prioritizing disclosures at university tech transfer offices , or enhancing client success rates at law firms , IQ Ideas+ 3.3 delivers measurable impact across industries.

Why IQ Ideas+ 3.3 Matters:



Cut invention evaluation costs by 80% or more

Accelerate innovation screening by 90%+

Generate unlimited, self-serve knock-out reports with no per-use fees Deliver secure, real-time AI-driven innovation and competitive intelligence

IQ Ideas+ 3.3 not only surpasses legacy competitors-it defines the next frontier in secure, AI-powered innovation management.

Availability

IQ Ideas+ 3.3 is available now. To schedule a live demonstration or begin a free trial, visit or contact [email protected] .

About IP

IP provides AI-powered intellectual property and innovation solutions that help inventors, R&D teams, and IP professionals accelerate ideas, strengthen IP strategies, and build durable competitive advantages. Our suite of analytics, software, and services supports every step of the innovation lifecycle-from idea generation to protection. Trusted by Fortune 1000 enterprises, leading universities, and global law firms worldwide, IP is accelerating the impossible-helping organizations turn ideas into lasting impact.

