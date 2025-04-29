Looking For The Perfect BBQ Grill? Win A Personalized One And Elevate Your Summer Cookouts With Graffigna Wines

MENAFN - PR Newswire) These premium grills are crafted by none other than Guillermo Fernández, the famed Argentinian artisan behind LaboHierro. Known for blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design, LaboHierro's grills are the ultimate tool for any BBQ enthusiast. Now, thanks to Graffigna, you could be one of the select few to take home one of these exclusive devices for free!

A celebration of Argentina's best: wine & asado

Graffigna's sweepstakes isn't just about grilling; it's about bringing a taste of Argentina to American backyards. The brand is celebrated for its exquisite wine portfolio, featuring Argentina's iconic Malbec alongside rich Cabernet Sauvignon and crisp Pinot Grigio.

"When it comes to food and drink, Argentina is known for two things: world-class wine and asados," said Roberto Catalani, VP of Marketing at VSPT U.S. "This summer, we want to bring those traditions to the American public with handcrafted barbecue grills from LaboHierro so that you can sip and sizzle in true Argentinian style."

"I'm thrilled to collaborate with the winners to create unique engraved designs on their grill's steel cover. I can't wait to make something truly special together," said Guillermo Fernández.

How to enter

If you're 21 or older, follow these steps before May 31, 2025, for your chance to win:

Scan the QR code at participating retail locations or click the entry links in Graffigna's promotional posts on Facebook and Instagram (@graffignawine).Complete the official entry form here or directly through Graffigna's social media ads.Follow @graffignawine on Facebook or Instagram.

Winners will be selected in a random drawing on June 2, 2025, and announced that week on Graffigna's social media channels.

Don't miss your chance to make this summer legendary! Fire up the grill, pour a glass of Graffigna, and enjoy an authentic Argentinian BBQ experience, all in your backyard.

SOURCE Graffigna