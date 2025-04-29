Legacy Education Announces Formation Of Advisory Board To Support Strategic Growth And Industry Expansion

LANCASTER, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Education Inc. (NYSE American: LGCY) ("Legacy" or "Legacy Education"), a leading for-profit provider of nursing and allied health education, has formed an Advisory Board to support the company's strategic direction as it expands its national footprint and program offerings.

The Advisory Board will play a key role in advising Legacy's leadership team on mergers and acquisitions, clinical site expansion, strategic partnerships, and industry engagement. In addition, the Advisory Board will support initiatives related to public policy, institutional advancement, and long-term student success.

"The formation of our Advisory Board marks an exciting step forward in Legacy's growth journey," said LeeAnn Rohmann, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "These distinguished leaders bring decades of experience in healthcare, education, finance, and operational excellence. Their insights will be invaluable as we continue to scale, innovate, and serve the evolving needs of our students and the communities we impact."

Advisory Board Members:

Robert deRose

Board Member, Sharp HealthCare Foundation

50+ years experience in the financial industry, with 32+ years in the education sector. Spearheaded multiple company sales to Fortune 500 companies. Served on the boards of privately held, NYSE and Nasdaq companies including Sharp HealthCare Foundation.

Tim Lehmann

VP, Student Financial Services, Southern New Hampshire University

40+ years experience in higher education in all sectors focusing primarily on distance education and financing. He has built a reputation as a thought leader in the area of technology and customer experience to help colleges and universities achieve optimization goals.

Mike Murphy

Chairman of the Board, Providence Healthcare

40+ years extensive experience in integrated healthcare delivery in multiple facilities, including Sharp HealthCare, a Malcolm Baldrige Awarded institution, and retired after 22 years as President and CEO. Current Board member of Jack in the Box and former partner of Deloitte.

ABOUT LEGACY EDUCATION

Legacy Education (NYSE: LGCY ) is an award-winning, nationally accredited, for-profit post-secondary education company founded in 2009. Legacy Education provides career-focused education primarily in the healthcare field, with certificates and degrees for nursing, medical technicians, dental assisting, business administrative, and several others. The company offers a wide range of educational programs and services to help students achieve their professional goals. Legacy Education's focus is on providing high-quality education that is accessible and affordable. Legacy Education is committed to growing it's education footprint via organic enrollment growth, addition of new programs and accretive acquisitions. For more information, please visit or on LinkedIn @legacy-education-inc.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Legacy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Legacy's other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Legacy's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Legacy cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Legacy does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact Legacy Education Inc.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Amato and Partners, LLC

Investors Relations Counsel

[email protected]

