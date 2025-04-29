Enviro-Serv Inc. (OTC: EVSV) Launches New Real Estate Rental Management Services Targeting Ontario, Canada With North American Expansion Plans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviro-Serv Inc. (OTC: EVSV) ("EVSV" or the "Company"), a dynamic service-based organization, is pleased to announce the launch of its new real estate rental management services division, initially targeting the growing Ontario, Canada market, with a phased rollout planned across North America over the next two fiscal years.

This strategic service expansion is designed to unlock new revenue streams, meet rising rental management demands, and drive long-term shareholder value.

Introducing EVSV's Rental Management Support Solutions

EVSV's newly introduced services are designed to support property owners, landlords, and real estate investors with critical, legally compliant resources, including:



Lease Agreements & Move-In Packages:

Complete lease documentation packages, including Ontario Standard Lease forms, custom Schedule A agreements, payment schedules, and move-in inspections.

Tenant Communication Letters:

Pre-drafted, legally sound notices for rent arrears, maintenance access, behavioral issues, and other landlord-tenant matters - built to be enforceable before the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB).

N12 and N13 Notices for End-of-Tenancy:

Formalized documents for owner move-in or property sale-related tenant terminations, ensuring full regulatory compliance. Small Claims Court Assistance:

Comprehensive preparation services for small claims actions, helping landlords recover damages and rental arrears efficiently.

Initial Focus: Ontario, Canada

EVSV will initially offer these services throughout Ontario, where a tightening rental market and evolving provincial regulations have significantly increased demand for professionalized property management support.

The Company will adhere to all applicable provincial laws and regulations in Canada and plans to extend full compliance measures to U.S. state-specific requirements as it scales across North America.

Over the next 24 months, EVSV anticipates strategic expansions into key U.S. states, including Florida, Texas, and New York, targeting markets with high rental occupancy and robust landlord-tenant activity.

A Growing Market Opportunity



The Canadian property management services market surpassed $5.1 billion CAD in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily as regulatory complexities increase.

In the United States, the property management industry is valued at $114 billion USD (IBISWorld 2025 report), driven by demand for third-party rental management, regulatory compliance, and eviction-related support. With over 40% of North American households in rental units and growing landlord reliance on specialized services, EVSV believes its entry into this space represents a high-margin, scalable revenue opportunity.



"This expansion into the real estate services sector aligns perfectly with our growth strategy," said Reno Calabrigo, CEO of Enviro-Serv Inc. "Our focus on professional, regulation-compliant rental management solutions will generate immediate value for landlords and investors, while positioning EVSV for meaningful recurring revenues over the next several years."

About Enviro-Serv, Inc.

Enviro-Serv, Inc. (OTC: EVSV) is a Delaware-based diversified holding company focused on expanding its portfolio through strategic investments in both pest control and real estate. Committed to driving shareholder value through innovation and sound financial management, EVSV is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in high-growth markets.

The company is currently undergoing a strategic transition to increase its focus on the real estate sector, targeting specific regions that offer attractive and superior returns on investment. As part of its growth strategy, EVSV is investing in high-demand rental markets, aiming to maximize cap rate returns and secure sustainable cash flow.

Simultaneously, EVSV continues to operate and manage its full-service pest control subsidiary, maintaining a diversified business model. The pest control division consistently generates revenue through commercial and residential services and holds key contracts with government and municipal entities. By leveraging its proven expertise and strategic positioning, EVSV remains focused on building a diversified portfolio that balances operational excellence with sustainable growth.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements reflect the company's current views regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include, among others, the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the company's liquidity position, the company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this press release might not occur.

