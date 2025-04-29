Fibrobiologics Presents At The Thymus 2025 Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 240+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Simon Gebremeskel, research scientist at FibroBiologics, is presenting a poster at the ThymUS 2025 Meeting taking place in Lihue, Kaua'i Hawaii from April 27 - May 1, 2025. Founded in 2001, ThymUS brings together international researchers working on thymus and T-cell biology.

The abstract entitled“A rapid and scalable thymus organoid development method for generating functional T cells” presents progress on the development of a transplantable and scalable artificial thymus organoid. The poster can be viewed on FibroBiologics' website here .

“Our latest research demonstrates the potential of using an artificial thymus organoid to recover the lost functionality of the thymus, an organ that is the T-cell teaching center of the immune system,” said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics.“Organoids are transforming how we study and develop potential treatments for multiple chronic diseases. The unique immunomodulatory properties of fibroblasts offer promising potential in ensuring the functionality and durability of therapeutic organoids.”

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 240+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit .

