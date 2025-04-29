403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fatal Fire Claims 22 Lives at Chinese Restaurant
(MENAFN) A devastating fire at a restaurant in Liaoyang, located in China’s northeastern Liaoning province, has resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 22 individuals, with three others left injured, according to reports from local media.
The fire broke out at approximately 12:25 pm local time (0425 GMT) and quickly became a catastrophic event. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the blaze.
In response to the tragedy, President Xi Jinping has called on local authorities to make "all-out efforts to treat the people" who were wounded in the fire, emphasizing the need for swift medical care for those affected. The incident is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers that can arise in everyday settings, and the country’s leaders are closely monitoring the ongoing efforts to provide relief to the victims.
The fire broke out at approximately 12:25 pm local time (0425 GMT) and quickly became a catastrophic event. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the blaze.
In response to the tragedy, President Xi Jinping has called on local authorities to make "all-out efforts to treat the people" who were wounded in the fire, emphasizing the need for swift medical care for those affected. The incident is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers that can arise in everyday settings, and the country’s leaders are closely monitoring the ongoing efforts to provide relief to the victims.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment