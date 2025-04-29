Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vilkyškių Pieninė AB Annual Information For The Year 2024


2025-04-29 09:31:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vilkyškių pieninė AB introduce audited seperated and consolidated annual reporting for the year 2024, approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Company informs that the Ex-Date, since which Vilkyškių pieninė AB shares (VLP1L, ISIN kodas LT0000127508) bought via stock exchange with settlement cycle T+2 do not provide the right to dividends for year 2024, is 13 May 2025.

Vilija Milaševičiutė
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: ...

