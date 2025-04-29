Vilkyškių Pieninė AB Annual Information For The Year 2024

The Company informs that the Ex-Date, since which Vilkyškių pieninė AB shares (VLP1L, ISIN kodas LT0000127508) bought via stock exchange with settlement cycle T+2 do not provide the right to dividends for year 2024, is 13 May 2025.

