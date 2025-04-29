Coastal Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVERETT, Wash., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the“Company”, "Coastal", "we", "our", or "us"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the“Bank”), through which it operates a community-focused bank segment ("community bank") with an industry leading banking as a service ("BaaS") segment ("CCBX"), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, including net income of $9.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, compared to $13.4 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $6.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Management Discussion of the First Quarter Results “First quarter of 2025 was impacted by elevated expenses related to the onboarding and implementation costs of several new partnerships and products within CCBX and investments in technology, however, we anticipate that the revenue and earnings from these investments will be highly valuable over the long-term,” stated CEO Eric Sprink.“We saw high quality deposit growth of $205.9 million during the first quarter, and our CCBX program fee income continued to increase, up 55.2% compared to the same period in 2024.” Key Points for First Quarter and Our Go-Forward Strategy Positive Growth Trends within CCBX Continue. As of March 31, 2025 we had two partners in testing, three in implementation/onboarding, one signed LOI and have an active pipeline of new partners and new products with existing partners for the balance of 2025 and into 2026. Total BaaS program fee income was $6.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $724,000, or 13.0%, from the three months ended December 31, 2024. We remain fully indemnified against fraud and 98.8% indemnified against credit risk with our CCBX partners as of March 31, 2025. Investments for Growth Continues. Total noninterest expense of $72.0 million was up $4.6 million, or 6.8%, as compared to $67.4 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, mainly driven by higher salaries and employee benefits, legal and professional expenses and BaaS loan expense partially offset by lower BaaS fraud expense. As we increase the number of new CCBX partners and products with existing partners launching in 2025, we expect that expenses will tend to be front-loaded with a focus on compliance and operational risk before any new programs or products generate significant revenues. We remain focused on building our future revenue sources.

Strong Deposit Growth, Off Balance Sheet Activity Update. Total deposits of $3.79 billion, an increase of $205.9 million, or 5.7%, over the quarter ended December 31, 2024, driven primarily by growth in CCBX partner programs. On April 1, 2025 we launched the T-Mobile deposit program and those deposits will be reflected in the second quarter deposit totals. During the first quarter of 2025, we sold $744.6 million of loans, the majority of which were credit card receivables. We retain a portion of the fee income on sold credit card loans. As of March 31, 2025 there were 237,024 credit cards with fee earning potential, an increase of 54,575 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and an increase of 210,723 from March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights The tables below outline some of our key operating metrics.

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 104,907 $ 102,448 $ 105,165 $ 97,422 $ 91,742 Interest expense 28,845 30,071 32,892 31,250 29,536 Net interest income 76,062 72,377 72,273 66,172 62,206 Provision for credit losses 55,781 61,867 70,257 62,325 83,158 Net interest (expense)/ income after provision for credit losses 20,281 10,510 2,016 3,847 (20,952 ) Noninterest income 63,477 74,100 78,790 69,138 86,176 Noninterest expense 71,989 67,411 64,424 57,964 56,509 Provision for income tax 2,039 3,832 2,926 3,425 1,915 Net income 9,730 13,367 13,456 11,596 6,800 As of and for the Three Month Period March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 624,302 $ 452,513 $ 484,026 $ 487,245 $ 515,128 Investment securities 46,991 47,321 48,620 49,213 50,090 Loans held for sale 42,132 20,600 7,565 - 797 Loans receivable 3,517,359 3,486,565 3,413,894 3,321,813 3,195,101 Allowance for credit losses (183,178 ) (176,994 ) (171,674 ) (148,878 ) (139,941 ) Total assets 4,339,282 4,121,208 4,064,472 3,959,549 3,863,062 Interest bearing deposits 3,251,599 3,057,808 3,047,861 2,949,643 2,888,867 Noninterest bearing deposits 539,630 527,524 579,427 593,789 574,112 Core deposits (1) 3,321,772 3,123,434 3,190,869 3,528,339 3,447,864 Total deposits 3,791,229 3,585,332 3,627,288 3,543,432 3,462,979 Total borrowings 47,923 47,884 47,847 47,810 47,771 Total shareholders' equity 449,917 438,704 331,930 316,693 303,709 Share and Per Share Data (2) : Earnings per share – basic $ 0.65 $ 0.97 $ 1.00 $ 0.86 $ 0.51 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.94 $ 0.97 $ 0.84 $ 0.50 Dividends per share - - - - - Book value per share (3) $ 29.98 $ 29.37 $ 24.51 $ 23.54 $ 22.65 Tangible book value per share (4) $ 29.98 $ 29.37 $ 24.51 $ 23.54 $ 22.65 Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic 14,962,507 13,828,605 13,447,066 13,412,667 13,340,997 Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted 15,462,041 14,268,229 13,822,270 13,736,508 13,676,917 Shares outstanding at end of period 15,009,225 14,935,298 13,543,282 13,453,805 13,407,320 Stock options outstanding at end of period 163,932 186,354 198,370 286,119 309,069

See footnotes that follow the tables below



As of and for the Three Month Period March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets (5) to total assets 1.30 % 1.52 % 1.63 % 1.34 % 1.42 % Nonperforming assets (5) to loans receivable and OREO 1.60 % 1.80 % 1.94 % 1.60 % 1.72 % Nonperforming loans (5) to total loans receivable 1.60 % 1.80 % 1.94 % 1.60 % 1.72 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 325.0 % 282.5 % 257.2 % 278.6 % 254.3 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 5.21 % 5.08 % 5.03 % 4.45 % 4.35 % Gross charge-offs $ 53,686 $ 61,585 $ 53,305 $ 55,207 $ 58,994 Gross recoveries $ 5,486 $ 5,223 $ 4,516 $ 2,254 $ 2,036 Net charge-offs to average loans (6) 5.57 % 6.56 % 5.60 % 6.54 % 7.30 % Capital Ratios: Company Tier 1 leverage capital 10.67 % 10.78 % 8.40 % 8.31 % 8.24 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.13 % 12.04 % 9.24 % 9.03 % 8.98 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.22 % 12.14 % 9.34 % 9.13 % 9.08 % Total risk-based capital 14.73 % 14.67 % 11.89 % 11.70 % 11.70 % Bank Tier 1 leverage capital 10.57 % 10.64 % 9.29 % 9.24 % 9.19 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.12 % 11.99 % 10.34 % 10.15 % 10.14 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.12 % 11.99 % 10.34 % 10.15 % 10.14 % Total risk-based capital 13.42 % 13.28 % 11.63 % 11.44 % 11.43 %





(1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and time deposits. (2) Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable. (3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders' equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders' equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated. (5) Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest. (6) Annualized calculations.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets ("ROA") was 0.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 1.30% and 0.73% for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. ROA for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, decreased 0.37% and increased 0.19% compared to December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Noninterest expenses were higher for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 largely due to higher salaries and employee benefits, due to annual pay increases and for new hires that contribute to our continued investments in growth, technology and risk management, legal and professional expenses and increased BaaS loan expense, which is directly related to interest earned on CCBX loans. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in BaaS fraud expense. Noninterest expenses were higher than the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due primarily to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and software licenses and legal and professional expenses, all of which are related to the growth of Company and investments in technology and risk management.

Legal and professional fees in first quarter were elevated in multiple areas including compliance, BSA, audit, legal and projects as we prepare for new partners, and we may experience a similar level of expenses again in second quarter before returning to a more historical level in third quarter 2025.

Yield on earning assets and yield on loans receivable increased 0.07% and 0.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Average loans receivable as of March 31, 2025 increased $92.2 million compared to December 31, 2024 as net CCBX loans continue to grow, despite selling $744.6 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The following table shows the Company's key performance ratios for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended (unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Return on average assets (1) 0.93 % 1.30 % 1.34 % 1.21 % 0.73 % Return on average equity (1) 8.91 % 14.90 % 16.67 % 15.22 % 9.21 % Yield on earnings assets (1) 10.32 % 10.24 % 10.79 % 10.49 % 10.21 % Yield on loans receivable (1) 11.33 % 11.12 % 11.44 % 11.22 % 11.01 % Cost of funds (1) 3.11 % 3.24 % 3.62 % 3.60 % 3.52 % Cost of deposits (1) 3.08 % 3.21 % 3.59 % 3.58 % 3.49 % Net interest margin (1) 7.48 % 7.23 % 7.42 % 7.12 % 6.92 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 6.87 % 6.54 % 6.42 % 6.05 % 6.10 % Noninterest income to average assets (1) 6.06 % 7.19 % 7.85 % 7.22 % 9.30 % Efficiency ratio 51.59 % 46.02 % 42.65 % 42.84 % 38.08 % Loans receivable to deposits (2) 93.89 % 97.82 % 94.33 % 93.75 % 92.29 %





(1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented. (2) Includes loans held for sale.

Management Outlook; CEO Eric Sprink

“Looking ahead to the balance of 2025, elevated onboarding activity is expected to continue into the second quarter as our CCBX pipeline remains very robust with high quality and potentially impactful opportunities. We plan to continue to invest in and enhance our technology and risk management infrastructure to support our next phase of CCBX growth. Our risk reduction efforts, namely our fraud and credit indemnifications via our partners, continued to function as expected despite the volatile macroeconomics conditions towards the end of first quarter. These efforts, plus additional growth in noninterest income should help mitigate the uncertainties associated with fluctuating interest rates and provide a stable, recurring income source.” said CEO Eric Sprink.

Coastal Financial Corporation Overview

The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank, which consists of three segments: CCBX, the community bank and treasury & administration. The CCBX segment includes all of our BaaS activities, the community bank segment includes all community banking activities and the treasury & administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration and all other aspects of the Company.

CCBX Performance Update

Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we have 25 relationships, at varying stages, including two partners in testing, three in implementation/onboarding, one signed LOI as of March 31, 2025. We continue to refine the criteria for CCBX partnerships, exploring relationships with larger more established partners, with experienced management teams, existing customer bases and strong financial positions. We also will consider promising medium and smaller sized partners that align with our approach and terms including financial wherewithal and will continue to exit relationships where it makes sense for us to do so.

While we explore relationships with new partners we continue to expand our product offerings with existing CCBX partners. As we become more proficient in the BaaS space we aim to cultivate new relationships that align with our long-term goals. We believe that a strategy of adding new partnerships and launching new products with existing partners allows us to expand and grow our customer base with a modest increase in regulatory risk given our operational history with them. Increases in partner activity/transaction counts is positively impacting noninterest income and we expect this trend to continue as current products grow and new products are introduced . We plan to continue selling loans as part of our strategy to balance partner and lending limits, and manage the loan portfolio and credit quality. We retain a portion of the fee income for our role in processing transactions on sold credit card balances, and will continue this strategy to provide an on-going and passive revenue source with no on balance sheet risk or capital requirement.

On April 1, 2025, we went live with the T-Mobile deposit program and our second quarter deposits will include those balances. As we build our deposit base, we will be able to sweep deposits off and on the balance sheet as needed. This deposit sweep capability allows us to better manage liquidity and deposit programs. At March 31, 2025 we swept off $406.3 million in deposits for FDIC insurance and liquidity purposes. We are also launching a new suite of deposit products with RobinHood, which are expected to launch in the back half of 2025. The introduction of theses products are expected to increase deposits.

The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented.

As of (unaudited) March 31, 2025 December 31,

2024 March 31, 2024 Active 19 19 19 Friends and family / testing 2 1 1 Implementation / onboarding 3 1 1 Signed letters of intent 1 3 0 Total CCBX relationships 25 24 21

CCBX loans increased $47.2 million, or 2.9%, to $1.65 billion despite selling $744.6 million in loans during the three months ended March 31, 2025. In accordance with the program agreement for one partner, effective April 1, 2024, the portion of the CCBX portfolio that we are responsible for losses on decreased from 10% to 5%. At March 31, 2025 the portion of this portfolio for which we are responsible represented $19.9 million in loans.

The following table details the CCBX loan portfolio:

CCBX As of March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 133,466 8.1 % $ 109,017 6.8 % $ 135,671 10.3 % All other commercial & industrial loans 29,702 1.8 33,961 2.1 47,160 3.6 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 285,355 17.3 267,707 16.7 265,148 20.2 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 532,775 32.2 528,554 33.0 505,706 38.6 Other consumer and other loans 670,026 40.6 664,780 41.4 358,528 27.3 Gross CCBX loans receivable 1,651,324 100.0 % 1,604,019 100.0 % 1,312,213 100.0 % Net deferred origination (fees) costs (498 ) (442 ) (394 ) Loans receivable $ 1,650,826 $ 1,603,577 $ 1,311,819 Loan Yield - CCBX (1)(2) 16.88 % 16.81 % 17.74 %





(1) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield. (2) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

The increase in CCBX loans in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, includes an increase of $24.4 million, or 22.4%, in capital call lines as a result of normal balance fluctuations and business activities, an increase of $17.6 million, or 6.6%, in residential real estate loans and an increase of $9.5 million or 0.8%, in other consumer and other loans. We continue to monitor and manage the CCBX loan portfolio, and sold $744.6 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to sales of $845.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. We continue to reposition ourselves by managing CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio earnings and generate off balance sheet fee income. CCBX loan yield increased 0.07% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The following chart shows the growth in credit card accounts that generate fee income. This includes accounts with balances, which are included in our loan totals, and accounts that have been sold and have no corresponding balance in our loan totals, and that generate fee income.









The following table details the CCBX deposit portfolio:

CCBX As of March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 58,416 2.6 % $ 55,686 2.7 % $ 58,669 2.9 % Interest bearing demand and money market 2,145,608 94.6 1,958,459 94.9 1,964,942 96.8 Savings 16,625 0.7 5,710 0.3 5,338 0.3 Total core deposits 2,220,649 97.9 2,019,855 97.9 2,028,949 100.0 Other deposits 46,359 2.1 44,233 2.1 - - Total CCBX deposits $ 2,267,008 100.0 % $ 2,064,088 100.0 % $ 2,028,949 100.0 % Cost of deposits (1) 4.01 % 4.19 % 4.93 %





(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

CCBX deposits increased $202.9 million, or 9.8%, in the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $2.27 billion as a result of growth and normal balance fluctuations. This excludes the $406.3 million in CCBX deposits that were transferred off balance sheet for increased Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance coverage and sweep purposes, compared to $273.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Amounts in excess of FDIC insurance coverage are transferred, using a third-party facilitator/vendor sweep product, to participating financial institutions.

Community Bank Performance Update

In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the community bank saw net loans decrease $16.5 million, or 0.9%, to $1.87 billion, as a result of normal balance fluctuations.

The following table details the Community Bank loan portfolio:

Community Bank As of March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans $ 149,104 8.0 % $ 150,395 8.0 % $ 154,395 8.2 % Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development loans 166,551 8.9 148,198 7.8 160,862 8.5 Residential real estate loans 202,920 10.8 202,064 10.7 231,157 12.2 Commercial real estate loans 1,340,647 71.6 1,374,801 72.8 1,342,489 71.0 Consumer and other loans: Other consumer and other loans 13,326 0.7 13,542 0.7 1,447 0.1 Gross Community Bank loans receivable 1,872,548 100.0 % 1,889,000 100.0 % 1,890,350 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (6,015 ) (6,012 ) (7,068 ) Loans receivable $ 1,866,533 $ 1,882,988 $ 1,883,282 Loan Yield(1) 6.53 % 6.53 % 6.46 %





(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

Community bank loans decreased $34.2 million in commercial real estate loans, $1.3 million in commercial and industrial loans and $216,000 in consumer and other loans, partially offset by an increase of $18.4 million in construction, land and land development loans, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The following table details the community bank deposit portfolio:

Community Bank As of March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 481,214 31.5 % $ 471,838 31.0 % $ 515,443 35.9 % Interest bearing demand and money market 560,416 36.8 570,625 37.5 834,725 58.2 Savings 59,493 3.9 61,116 4.0 68,747 4.8 Total core deposits 1,101,123 72.2 1,103,579 72.5 1,418,915 99.0 Other deposits 407,391 26.7 400,118 26.3 1 0.0 Time deposits less than $100,000 5,585 0.4 5,920 0.4 7,199 0.5 Time deposits $100,000 and over 10,122 0.7 11,627 0.8 7,915 0.6 Total Community Bank deposits $ 1,524,221 100.0 % $ 1,521,244 100.0 % $ 1,434,030 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 1.76 % 1.86 % 1.66 %





(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

Community bank deposits increased $3.0 million, or 0.2%, during the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $1.52 billion as result of normal balance fluctuations. The community bank segment includes noninterest bearing deposits of $481.2 million, or 31.5%, of total community bank deposits, resulting in a cost of deposits of 1.76%, which compared to 1.86% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, largely due to the decreases in the Fed funds rate late in the third quarter and during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Income and Margin Discussion

Net interest income was $76.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $3.7 million, or 5.1%, from $72.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $13.9 million, or 22.3%, from $62.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income compared to December 31, 2024, was higher due to an increase in average loans receivable, an increase in loan yield and a decrease in cost of funds. The increase in net interest income compared to March 31, 2024 was largely related to growth in higher yielding loans, partially offset by an increase in cost of funds relating to higher interest rates and growth in interest bearing deposits.

Net interest margin was 7.48% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 7.23% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, largely due to higher loan yield and lower cost of deposits. Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release) was 4.28% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4.16% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net interest margin was 6.92% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was largely due to an increase in loan yield, partially offset by higher interest rates on interest bearing deposits. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $2.6 million, or 2.7%, to $98.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $95.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as a result of loan growth. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $12.3 million, or 14.3%, compared to $85.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, due to an increase in outstanding balances and higher interest rates. Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release) increased 0.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 and increased 0.26% compared the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The following tables illustrate how net interest margin and loan yield is affected by BaaS loan expense:

Consolidated As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31

2025 December 31

2024 March 31

2024 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: Net interest margin (1) 7.48 % 7.23 % 6.92 % Earning assets 4,124,065 3,980,078 3,613,769 Net interest income (GAAP) 76,062 72,377 62,206 Less: BaaS loan expense (32,507 ) (30,720 ) (26,107 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense(2) $ 43,555 $ 41,657 $ 36,099 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (1)(2) 4.28 % 4.16 % 4.02 % Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans: Loan yield (GAAP)(1) 11.33 % 11.12 % 11.01 % Total average loans receivable $ 3,511,724 $ 3,419,476 $ 3,137,271 Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP) 98,147 95,575 85,891 BaaS loan expense (32,507 ) (30,720 ) (26,107 ) Net loan income(2) $ 65,640 $ 64,855 $ 59,784 Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans (1)(2) 7.58 % 7.55 % 7.66 %





(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented. (2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Average investment securities decreased $974,000 to $47.2 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 and decreased $68.2 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 as a result of principal paydowns and maturing securities.

Cost of funds was 3.11% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of 13 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and a decrease of 42 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 3.08%, compared to 3.21% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decreased cost of funds and deposits compared to December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 were largely due to the recent reductions in the Fed funds rate.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Community Bank 6.53 % 1.76 % 6.53 % 1.86 % 6.46 % 1.66 % CCBX (1) 16.88 % 4.01 % 16.81 % 4.19 % 17.74 % 4.93 % Consolidated 11.33 % 3.08 % 11.12 % 3.21 % 11.01 % 3.49 %





(1) CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company's community bank loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield. (2) Annualized calculations for periods presented.

The following table illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Income / Expense Income /

expense divided

by average

CCBX loans (2) Income / Expense Income /

expense divided

by average

CCBX loans (2) Income / Expense Income /

expense divided

by average

CCBX loans (2) BaaS loan interest income $ 67,855 16.88 % $ 64,532 16.81 % $ 55,839 17.74 % Less: BaaS loan expense 32,507 8.09 % 30,720 8.00 % 26,107 8.29 % Net BaaS loan income (1) $ 35,348 8.79 % $ 33,812 8.81 % $ 29,732 9.45 % Average BaaS Loans(3) $ 1,630,088 $ 1,527,178 $ 1,265,857





(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release. (2) Annualized calculations shown for the periods presented. (3) Includes loans held for sale.

Noninterest Income Discussion

Noninterest income was $63.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of $10.6 million from $74.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $22.7 million from $86.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $10.8 million in total BaaS income. The $10.8 million decrease in total BaaS income included an $8.4 million decrease in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for credit losses and a $3.1 million decrease in BaaS fraud enhancements partially offset by an increase of $724,000 in BaaS program income. The $724,000 increase in BaaS program income is largely due to higher reimbursement of CCBX partner expenses and an increase in transaction and interchange fees and servicing and other BaaS fees, (see“Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for credit losses and credit and fraud enhancements).

The $22.7 million decrease in noninterest income over the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $25.1 million decrease in BaaS credit and fraud enhancements and an increase of $2.2 million in BaaS program income.

Noninterest Expense Discussion

Total noninterest expense increased $4.6 million to $72.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $67.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and increased $15.5 million from $56.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $4.6 million increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was primarily due to a $3.5 million increase in salaries and benefits, $1.9 million increase in legal and professional fees, and $1.8 million increase in BaaS loan expense, partially offset by a $3.1 million decrease in BaaS fraud expense. The salaries and benefits and legal and professional fees increases were part of our continued investments in growth, technology and risk management. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, and originating & servicing CCBX loans. BaaS fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner's customer loan and deposit accounts. A portion of this expense is realized during the quarter in which the loss occurs, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners.

The increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was largely due to a $6.4 million increase in BaaS loan expense, a $1.1 million increase in BaaS fraud expense, a $2.8 million increase in legal and professional expenses, a $3.5 million increase in salary and employee benefits, and a $1.3 million increase in data processing and software licenses due to enhancements in technology all of which are related to the growth of Company and investments in technology and risk management.

Certain noninterest expenses are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partner in noninterest income. The following table reflects the portion of noninterest expenses that are reimbursed by partners to assist the understanding of how the increases in noninterest expense are related to expenses incurred for and reimbursed by CCBX partners:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2025 2024 2024 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 71,989 $ 67,411 $ 56,509 Less: BaaS loan expense 32,507 30,720 26,107 Less: BaaS fraud expense 1,993 5,043 923 Less: Reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) 1,026 812 254 Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense

and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) (1) $ 36,463 $ 30,836 $ 29,225





(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The income tax provision was lower for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as a result of the deductibility of certain equity awards which reduced tax expense during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and was higher compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to higher net income compared to that quarter, partially offset by the deductibility of certain equity awards.

The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 2.55% for calculating the provision for state income taxes.

Financial Condition Overview

Total assets increased $218.1 million, or 5.3%, to $4.34 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $4.12 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase is primarily comprised of a $171.8 million increase in cash and a $30.8 million increase in loans receivable. Total loans receivable increased to $3.52 billion at March 31, 2025, from $3.49 billion at December 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, in addition to the $624.3 million in cash on hand the Company had the capacity to borrow up to a total of $662.4 million from the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and Federal Home Loan Bank, plus an additional $50.0 million from a correspondent bank. There were no borrowings outstanding on these lines as of March 31, 2025.

The Company, on a stand alone basis, had a cash balance of $45.5 million as of March 31, 2025, which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, for funding $468,000 in commitments to bank technology investment funds and $40.0 million is available to be contributed to the Bank as capital.

Uninsured deposits were $558.8 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $543.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Total shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2025 increased $11.2 million since December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily comprised of an increase of $1.5 million in common stock outstanding as a result of equity awards exercised during the three months ended March 31, 2025 combined with $9.7 million in net earnings.

The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at March 31, 2025, as summarized in the following table.

(unaudited) Coastal

Community

Bank Coastal

Financial

Corporation Minimum Well

Capitalized

Ratios under

Prompt

Corrective

Action (1) Tier 1 Leverage Capital (to average assets) 10.57 % 10.67 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.12 % 12.13 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.12 % 12.22 % 8.00 % Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.42 % 14.73 % 10.00 %





(1) Presents the minimum capital ratios for an insured depository institution, such as the Bank, to be considered well capitalized under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The minimum requirements for the Company to be considered well capitalized under Regulation Y include to maintain, on a consolidated basis, a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.0 percent or greater and a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 6.0 percent or greater.

Asset Quality

The total allowance for credit losses was $183.2 million and 5.21% of loans receivable at March 31, 2025 compared to $177.0 million and 5.08% at December 31, 2024 and $139.9 million and 4.38% at March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $164.2 million and 9.95% of CCBX loans receivable at March 31, 2025, with $19.0 million of allowance for credit loss allocated to the community bank or 1.02% of total community bank loans receivable.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for credit loss as of the period indicated:

As of March 31, 2025 As of December 31, 2024 As of March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Loans receivable $ 1,866,533 $ 1,650,826 $ 3,517,359 $ 1,882,988 $ 1,603,577 $ 3,486,565 $ 1,883,282 $ 1,311,819 $ 3,195,101 Allowance for credit losses (18,992 ) (164,186 ) (183,178 ) (18,924 ) (158,070 ) (176,994 ) (21,384 ) (118,557 ) (139,941 ) Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 1.02 % 9.95 % 5.21 % 1.00 % 9.86 % 5.08 % 1.14 % 9.04 % 4.38 %

Net charge-offs totaled $48.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $56.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $57.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans decreased to 5.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 6.56% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net-charge-offs on CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses, except in accordance with the program agreement for one partner where the Company was responsible for credit losses on approximately 5% of a $299.8 million loan portfolio. At March 31, 2025, our portion of this portfolio represented $19.9 million in loans. Net charge-offs for this $19.9 million in loans were $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The following table details net charge-offs for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Gross charge-offs $ 4 $ 53,682 $ 53,686 $ 139 $ 61,446 $ 61,585 $ 15 $ 58,979 $ 58,994 Gross recoveries (7 ) (5,479 ) (5,486 ) (3 ) (5,220 ) (5,223 ) (4 ) (2,032 ) (2,036 ) Net charge-offs $ (3 ) $ 48,203 $ 48,200 $ 136 $ 56,226 $ 56,362 $ 11 $ 56,947 $ 56,958 Net charge-offs to

average loans (1) 0.00 % 11.99 % 5.57 % 0.03 % 14.65 % 6.56 % 0.00 % 18.09 % 7.30 %





(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a $54.3 million provision for credit losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans, compared to the $63.7 million provision for credit losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The provision was based on management's analysis, bringing the CCBX allowance for credit losses to $164.2 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $158.1 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in the allowance is due to the addition of new loans, partially offset by loan sales. CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses.

In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts. When the provision for CCBX credit losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Expected losses are recorded in the allowance for credit losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved when credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. If our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the Bank could be exposed to additional credit losses. Management regularly evaluates and manages this counterparty risk.

The factors used in management's analysis for community bank credit losses indicated that a provision of $65,000 was needed for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a provision recapture of $1.1 million and $199,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The provision in the current period was due to a change in the mix of the community bank loan portfolio and growth in construction loans.

The following table details the provision expense/(recapture) for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 Community bank $ 65 $ (1,071 ) $ (199 ) CCBX 54,319 63,741 79,717 Total provision expense $ 54,384 $ 62,670 $ 79,518

A provision for unfunded commitments of $613,000 was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as a result of a change in the loan mix of available balance. A provision for accrued interest receivable of $784,000 was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 on CCBX loans.

At March 31, 2025, our nonperforming assets were $56.4 million, or 1.30%, of total assets, compared to $62.7 million, or 1.52%, of total assets, at December 31, 2024, and $54.9 million, or 1.42%, of total assets, at March 31, 2024. These ratios are impacted by nonperforming CCBX loans that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. As of March 31, 2025, $54.1 million of the $56.2 million in nonperforming CCBX loans were covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements described above.

Nonperforming assets decreased $6.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This change is due to a decrease in CCBX loans 90 days or more past due and still on accrual. Community bank nonperforming loans increased $89,000 from December 31, 2024 to $189,000 as of March 31, 2025, and CCBX nonperforming loans decreased $6.4 million to $56.2 million from December 31, 2024. The decrease in CCBX nonperforming loans is due to a $7.1 million decrease in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest partially offset by an increase of $707,000 in nonaccrual loans from December 31, 2024 to $20.2 million. Some CCBX partners have a collection practice that places certain loans on nonaccrual status to improve collectability. $16.1 million of these loans are less than 90 days past due as of March 31, 2025. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners we anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will generally increase as those loan portfolios grow. Installment/closed-end and revolving/open-end consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners will continue to accrue interest until 120 and 180 days past due, respectively and are reported as substandard, 90 days or more days past due and still accruing. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at March 31, 2025. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.60% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.80% at December 31, 2024, and 1.72% at March 31, 2024. The lower nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio is a reflection of our on-going risk reduction efforts.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, there were $3,000 community bank net recoveries and $48.2 million in net charge-offs were recorded on CCBX loans. These CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses.

The following table details the Company's nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

Consolidated As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 381 $ 334 $ - Real estate loans: Residential real estate - - 212 Commercial real estate - - 7,731 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 13,602 10,262 - Other consumer and other loans 6,376 8,967 - Total nonaccrual loans 20,359 19,563 7,943 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 782 1,006 1,793 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 2,407 2,608 1,796 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 27,187 34,490 37,603 Other consumer and other loans 5,632 4,989 5,731 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 36,008 43,093 46,923 Total nonperforming loans 56,367 62,656 54,866 Real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 56,367 $ 62,656 $ 54,866 Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.58 % 0.56 % 0.25 % Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 1.60 % 1.80 % 1.72 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.30 % 1.52 % 1.42 %

The following tables detail the CCBX and community bank nonperforming assets which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

CCBX As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans: All other commercial & industrial loans $ 192 $ 234 $ - Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 13,602 10,262 - Other consumer and other loans 6,376 8,967 - Total nonaccrual loans 20,170 19,463 - Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 782 1,006 1,793 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 2,407 2,608 1,796 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 27,187 34,490 37,603 Other consumer and other loans 5,632 4,989 5,731 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 36,008 43,093 46,923 Total nonperforming loans 56,178 62,556 46,923 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 56,178 $ 62,556 $ 46,923 Total CCBX nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets 1.29 % 1.52 % 1.21 %





Community Bank As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 189 $ 100 $ - Real estate: Residential real estate - - 212 Commercial real estate - - 7,731 Total nonaccrual loans 189 100 7,943 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - Total nonperforming loans 189 100 7,943 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 189 $ 100 $ 7,943 Total community bank nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets 0.01 % - % 0.21 %

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Cash and due from banks $ 43,467 $ 36,533 $ 45,327 $ 59,995 $ 32,790 Interest earning deposits with other banks 580,835 415,980 438,699 427,250 482,338 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 34 35 38 39 41 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 46,957 47,286 48,582 49,174 50,049 Other investments 12,589 10,800 10,757 10,664 10,583 Loans held for sale 42,132 20,600 7,565 - 797 Loans receivable 3,517,359 3,486,565 3,413,894 3,321,813 3,195,101 Allowance for credit losses (183,178 ) (176,994 ) (171,674 ) (148,878 ) (139,941 ) Total loans receivable, net 3,334,181 3,309,571 3,242,220 3,172,935 3,055,160 CCBX credit enhancement asset 183,377 181,890 173,600 149,096 142,412 CCBX receivable 12,685 14,138 16,060 11,520 10,369 Premises and equipment, net 28,639 27,431 25,833 24,526 22,995 Lease right-of-use assets 5,117 5,219 5,427 5,635 5,756 Accrued interest receivable 21,109 21,104 22,315 21,620 22,485 Bank-owned life insurance, net 13,501 13,375 13,255 13,132 12,991 Deferred tax asset, net 3,912 3,600 3,083 2,221 2,221 Other assets 10,747 13,646 11,711 11,742 12,075 Total assets $ 4,339,282 $ 4,121,208 $ 4,064,472 $ 3,959,549 $ 3,863,062 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 3,791,229 $ 3,585,332 $ 3,627,288 $ 3,543,432 $ 3,462,979 Subordinated debt, net 44,331 44,293 44,256 44,219 44,181 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,592 3,591 3,591 3,591 3,590 Deferred compensation 310 332 369 405 442 Accrued interest payable 1,107 962 1,070 999 1,061 Lease liabilities 5,293 5,398 5,609 5,821 5,946 CCBX payable 29,391 29,171 37,839 32,539 30,899 Other liabilities 14,112 13,425 12,520 11,850 10,255 Total liabilities 3,889,365 3,682,504 3,732,542 3,642,856 3,559,353 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock 229,659 228,177 134,769 132,989 131,601 Retained earnings 220,259 210,529 197,162 183,706 172,110 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) Total shareholders' equity 449,917 438,704 331,930 316,693 303,709 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,339,282 $ 4,121,208 $ 4,064,472 $ 3,959,549 $ 3,863,062

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 98,147 $ 95,575 $ 99,676 $ 90,879 $ 85,891 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 6,070 6,021 4,781 5,683 4,780 Interest on investment securities 650 661 675 686 1,034 Dividends on other investments 40 191 33 174 37 Total interest income 104,907 102,448 105,165 97,422 91,742 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 28,185 29,404 32,083 30,578 28,867 Interest on borrowed funds 660 667 809 672 669 Total interest expense 28,845 30,071 32,892 31,250 29,536 Net interest income 76,062 72,377 72,273 66,172 62,206 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 55,781 61,867 70,257 62,325 83,158 Net interest income/(expense) after provision for credit losses 20,281 10,510 2,016 3,847 (20,952 ) NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees 860 932 952 946 908 Loan referral fees - - - - 168 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net 16 1 2 9 15 Other income 682 473 486 257 308 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 1,558 1,406 1,440 1,212 1,399 Servicing and other BaaS fees 1,419 1,043 1,044 1,525 1,131 Transaction and interchange fees 3,833 3,699 3,549 2,934 2,661 Reimbursement of expenses 1,026 812 565 857 254 BaaS program income 6,278 5,554 5,158 5,316 4,046 BaaS credit enhancements 53,648 62,097 70,108 60,826 79,808 BaaS fraud enhancements 1,993 5,043 2,084 1,784 923 BaaS indemnification income 55,641 67,140 72,192 62,610 80,731 Total noninterest income 63,477 74,100 78,790 69,138 86,176 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 21,532 17,994 17,101 17,005 17,984 Occupancy 1,034 958 964 985 1,518 Data processing and software licenses 4,232 4,010 4,297 3,625 2,892 Legal and professional expenses 6,488 4,606 3,597 3,631 3,672 Point of sale expense 107 89 73 72 90 Excise taxes 722 778 762 (706 ) 320 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments 755 750 740 690 683 Director and staff expenses 631 683 559 470 400 Marketing 50 28 67 14 53 Other expense 1,938 1,752 1,482 1,383 1,867 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 37,489 31,648 29,642 27,169 29,479 BaaS loan expense 32,507 30,720 32,698 29,011 26,107 BaaS fraud expense 1,993 5,043 2,084 1,784 923 BaaS loan and fraud expense 34,500 35,763 34,782 30,795 27,030 Total noninterest expense 71,989 67,411 64,424 57,964 56,509 Income before provision for income taxes 11,769 17,199 16,382 15,021 8,715 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,039 3,832 2,926 3,425 1,915 NET INCOME $ 9,730 $ 13,367 $ 13,456 $ 11,596 $ 6,800 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.65 $ 0.97 $ 1.00 $ 0.86 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.63 $ 0.94 $ 0.97 $ 0.84 $ 0.50 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 14,962,507 13,828,605 13,447,066 13,412,667 13,340,997 Diluted 15,462,041 14,268,229 13,822,270 13,736,508 13,676,917

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with

other banks $ 553,393 $ 6,070 4.45 % $ 501,654 $ 6,021 4.77 % $ 350,868 $ 4,780 5.48 % Investment securities, available for sale (2) 37 1 10.96 39 - - 64,878 349 2.16 Investment securities, held to maturity (2) 47,154 649 5.58 48,126 661 5.46 50,490 685 5.46 Other investments 11,757 40 1.38 10,783 191 7.05 10,262 37 1.45 Loans receivable (3) 3,511,724 98,147 11.33 3,419,476 95,575 11.12 3,137,271 85,891 11.01 Total interest earning assets 4,124,065 104,907 10.32 3,980,078 102,448 10.24 3,613,769 91,742 10.21 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (170,542 ) (156,687 ) (114,985 ) Other noninterest earning assets 296,993 277,922 229,437 Total assets $ 4,250,516 $ 4,101,313 $ 3,728,221 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 3,166,384 $ 28,185 3.61 % $ 3,068,357 $ 29,404 3.81 % $ 2,728,884 $ 28,867 4.25 % FHLB advances and other borrowings - 1 - - 1 - 5 - - Subordinated debt 44,309 598 5.47 44,272 599 5.38 44,159 598 5.45 Junior subordinated debentures 3,592 61 6.89 3,591 67 7.42 3,590 71 7.95 Total interest bearing liabilities 3,214,285 28,845 3.64 3,116,220 30,071 3.84 2,776,638 29,536 4.28 Noninterest bearing deposits 543,784 577,453 595,693 Other liabilities 49,624 50,824 58,829 Total shareholders' equity 442,823 356,816 297,061 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,250,516 $ 4,101,313 $ 3,728,221 Net interest income $ 76,062 $ 72,377 $ 62,206 Interest rate spread 6.68 % 6.40 % 5.93 % Net interest margin (4) 7.48 % 7.23 % 6.92 %





(1) Yields and costs are annualized. (2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT - QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Community Bank Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable (2) $ 1,881,636 $ 30,292 6.53 % $ 1,892,298 $ 31,043 6.53 % $ 1,871,414 $ 30,052 6.46 % Total interest earning assets 1,881,636 30,292 6.53 1,892,298 31,043 6.53 1,871,414 30,052 6.46 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 1,045,971 6,604 2.56 % 1,029,346 7,161 2.77 % 922,340 6,013 2.62 % Intrabank liability 356,337 3,909 4.45 357,442 4,290 4.77 410,993 5,599 5.48 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,402,308 10,513 3.04 1,386,788 11,451 3.28 1,333,333 11,612 3.50 Noninterest bearing deposits 479,329 505,510 538,081 Net interest income $ 19,779 $ 19,592 $ 18,440 Net interest margin(3) 4.26 % 4.12 % 3.96 % CCBX Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable (2)(4) $ 1,630,088 $ 67,855 16.88 % $ 1,527,178 $ 64,532 16.81 % $ 1,265,857 $ 55,839 17.74 % Intrabank asset 554,781 6,085 4.45 583,776 7,007 4.78 598,299 8,151 5.48 Total interest earning assets 2,184,869 73,940 13.72 2,110,954 71,539 13.48 1,864,156 63,990 13.81 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 2,120,413 21,581 4.13 % 2,039,011 22,243 4.34 % 1,806,544 22,854 5.09 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,120,413 21,581 4.13 2,039,011 22,243 4.34 1,806,544 22,854 5.09 Noninterest bearing deposits 64,455 71,943 57,612 Net interest income $ 52,359 $ 49,296 $ 41,136 Net interest margin(3) 9.72 % 9.29 % 8.88 % Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(5) 3.68 % 3.50 % 3.24 %





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Treasury & Administration Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning

deposits with

other banks $ 553,393 $ 6,070 4.45 % $ 501,654 $ 6,021 4.77 % $ 350,868 $ 4,780 5.48 % Investment securities,

available for sale (6) 37 1 10.96 39 - - 64,878 349 2.16 Investment securities,

held to maturity (6) 47,154 649 5.58 48,126 661 5.46 50,490 685 5.46 Other investments 11,757 40 1.38 10,783 191 7.05 10,262 37 1.45 Total interest

earning assets 612,341 6,760 4.48 % 560,602 6,873 4.88 % 476,498 5,851 4.94 % Liabilities Interest bearing

liabilities: FHLB advances

and borrowings $ - 1 - % $ - 1 - % $ 5 - - % Subordinated debt 44,309 598 5.47 % 44,272 599 5.38 % 44,159 598 5.45 % Junior subordinated

debentures 3,592 61 6.89 3,591 67 7.42 3,590 71 7.95 Intrabank liability, net (7) 198,444 2,176 4.45 226,334 2,717 4.78 187,306 2,552 5.48 Total interest

bearing liabilities 246,345 2,836 4.67 274,197 3,384 4.91 235,060 3,221 5.51 Net interest income $ 3,924 $ 3,489 $ 2,630 Net interest margin(3) 2.60 % 2.48 % 2.22 %





(1) Yields and costs are annualized. (2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets. (4) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield. (5) Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release. (6) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (7) Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income and yield on loans and CCBX loans and the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income and net interest margin.

Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on loan income and the yield on loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on CCBX loans.

Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest income.

CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest rate margin. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is CCBX net interest margin.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

CCBX As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31

2025 December 31

2024 March 31

2024 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans: CCBX loan yield (GAAP)(1) 16.88 % 16.81 % 17.74 % Total average CCBX loans receivable $ 1,630,088 $ 1,527,178 $ 1,265,857 Interest and earned fee income on CCBX loans (GAAP) 67,855 64,532 55,839 BaaS loan expense (32,507 ) (30,720 ) (26,107 ) Net BaaS loan income $ 35,348 $ 33,812 $ 29,732 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans (1) 8.79 % 8.81 % 9.45 % CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: CCBX net interest margin (1) 9.72 % 9.29 % 8.88 % CCBX earning assets 2,184,869 2,110,954 1,864,156 Net interest income (GAAP) 52,359 49,296 41,136 Less: BaaS loan expense (32,507 ) (30,720 ) (26,107 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense $ 19,852 $ 18,576 $ 15,029 CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (1) 3.68 % 3.50 % 3.24 %





Consolidated As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31

2025 December 31

2024 March 31

2024 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: Net interest margin (1) 7.48 % 7.23 % 6.92 % Earning assets 4,124,065 3,980,078 3,613,769 Net interest income (GAAP) 76,062 72,377 62,206 Less: BaaS loan expense (32,507 ) (30,720 ) (26,107 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense $ 43,555 $ 41,657 $ 36,099 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (1) 4.28 % 4.16 % 4.02 % Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans: Loan yield (GAAP)(1) 11.33 % 11.12 % 11.01 % Total average loans receivable $ 3,511,724 $ 3,419,476 $ 3,137,271 Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP) 98,147 95,575 85,891 BaaS loan expense (32,507 ) (30,720 ) (26,107 ) Net loan income $ 65,640 $ 64,855 $ 59,784 Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans (1) 7.58 % 7.55 % 7.66 %





(1) Annualized calculations for periods presented.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) on noninterest expense. Certain noninterest expenses are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partner in noninterest income. This non-GAAP measure shows the portion of noninterest expenses that are reimbursed by partners to assist the understanding of how the increases in noninterest expense are related to expenses incurred for and reimbursed by CCBX partner. The most comparable GAAP measure is noninterest expense.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 Noninterest expense, net of reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 71,989 $ 67,411 $ 56,509 Less: BaaS loan expense 32,507 30,720 26,107 Less: BaaS fraud expense 1,993 5,043 923 Less: Reimbursement of expenses 1,026 812 254 Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense

and reimbursement of expenses $ 36,463 $ 30,836 $ 29,225

APPENDIX A -

As of March 31, 2025

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Our major categories of loans are commercial real estate, consumer and other loans, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $3.52 billion in outstanding loan balances. When combined with $2.14 billion in unused commitments the total of these categories is $5.67 billion.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 38.0% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $29.4 million, and the combined total in commercial real estate loans represents $1.37 billion, or 24.2% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of March 31, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans

Apartments $ 392,740 $ 4,488 $ 397,228 7.0 % $ 3,927 100 Hotel/Motel 149,859 61 149,920 2.6 6,516 23 Convenience Store 138,838 561 139,399 2.5 2,314 60 Office 121,346 7,183 128,529 2.3 1,379 88 Retail 101,118 744 101,862 1.8 972 104 Warehouse 103,813 - 103,813 1.8 1,790 58 Mixed use 91,025 5,220 96,245 1.7 1,167 78 Mini Storage 73,172 8,022 81,194 1.4 3,659 20 Strip Mall 43,678 - 43,678 0.8 6,240 7 Manufacturing 36,887 370 37,257 0.7 1,272 29 Groups < 0.70% of total 88,171 2,752 90,923 1.6 1,145 77 Total $ 1,340,647 $ 29,401 $ 1,370,048 24.2 % $ 2,082 644

Consumer loans comprise 34.5% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $910.8 million, and the combined total in consumer and other loans represents $2.13 billion, or 37.5% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. As illustrated in the table below, our CCBX partners bring in a large number of mostly smaller dollar loans, resulting in an average consumer loan balance of just $1,000. CCBX consumer loans are underwritten to CCBX credit standards and underwriting of these loans is regularly tested, including quarterly testing for partners with portfolio balances greater than $10.0 million.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our consumer and other loan portfolio as of March 31, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments (1) Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment (1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans

CCBX consumer loans Credit cards $ 532,775 $ 868,969 $ 1,401,744 24.7 % $ 1.7 314,203 Installment loans 654,844 29,027 683,871 12.1 0.8 776,669 Lines of credit 627 2 629 0.0 1.3 477 Other loans 14,555 - 14,555 0.3 0.1 185,894 Community bank consumer loans Installment loans 1,846 3 1,849 0.0 65.9 28 Lines of credit 173 357 530 0.0 5.2 33 Other loans 11,307 12,400 23,707 0.4 34.6 327 Total $ 1,216,127 $ 910,758 $ 2,126,885 37.5 % $ 1.0 1,277,631

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.



Residential real estate loans comprise 13.9% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $529.3 million, and the combined total in residential real estate loans represents $1.02 billion, or 18.0% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our residential real estate loan portfolio as of March 31, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments (1) Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment (1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans

CCBX residential real estate loans Home equity line of credit $ 285,355 $ 481,778 $ 767,133 13.5 % $ 28 10,291 Community bank residential real estate loans Closed end, secured by first liens 164,284 1,649 165,933 3.0 533 308 Home equity line of credit 27,931 45,016 72,947 1.3 115 242 Closed end, second liens 10,705 892 11,597 0.2 357 30 Total $ 488,275 $ 529,335 $ 1,017,610 18.0 % $ 45 10,871

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits. CCBX home equity lines of credit are limited to a $375.0 million portfolio maximum.



Commercial and industrial loans comprise 8.9% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $601.0 million, and the combined total in commercial and industrial loans represents $913.2 million, or 16.1% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. Included in commercial and industrial loans is $133.5 million in outstanding capital call lines, with an additional $514.9 million in available loan commitments which is limited to a $350.0 million portfolio maximum. Capital call lines are provided to venture capital firms through one of our CCBX BaaS clients. These loans are secured by the capital call rights and are individually underwritten to the Bank's credit standards and the underwriting is reviewed by the Bank on every capital call line.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of March 31, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments (1) Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment (1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans

CCBX C&I Loans Capital Call Lines $ 133,466 $ 514,864 $ 648,330 11.4 % $ 1,019 131 Retail and other loans 29,702 21,736 51,438 0.9 10 3,002 Community bank C&I Loans Construction/Contractor Services 30,768 31,642 62,410 1.1 152 202 Financial Institutions 48,648 - 48,648 0.9 4,054 12 Medical / Dental / Other Care 6,721 2,739 9,460 0.2 517 13 Manufacturing 5,611 4,022 9,633 0.2 156 36 Groups < 0.20% of total 57,356 25,969 83,325 1.4 222 258 Total $ 312,272 $ 600,972 $ 913,244 16.1 % $ 85 3,654

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

Construction, land and land development loans comprise 4.7% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $72.5 million, and the combined total in construction, land and land development loans represents $239.0 million, or 4.2% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table details our loan commitment for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of March 31, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Commercial construction $ 96,716 $ 41,654 $ 138,370 2.4 % $ 6,908 14 Residential construction 39,375 22,253 61,628 1.1 2,316 17 Developed land loans 7,788 2 7,790 0.1 556 14 Undeveloped land loans 16,684 4,185 20,869 0.4 1,112 15 Land development 5,988 4,382 10,370 0.2 665 9 Total $ 166,551 $ 72,476 $ 239,027 4.2 % $ 2,414 69

Exposure and risk in our construction, land and land development portfolio increased compared to recent periods as indicated in the following table:

Outstanding Balance as of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Commercial construction $ 96,716 $ 83,216 $ 97,792 $ 110,372 $ 102,099 Residential construction 39,375 40,940 35,822 34,652 28,751 Undeveloped land loans 16,684 8,665 8,606 8,372 8,190 Developed land loans 7,788 8,305 14,863 13,954 14,307 Land development 5,988 7,072 5,968 5,714 7,515 Total $ 166,551 $ 148,198 $ 163,051 $ 173,064 $ 160,862

Commitments to extend credit total $2.14 billion at March 31, 2025, however we do not anticipate our customers using the $2.14 billion that is showing as available due to CCBX partner and portfolio limits.

The following table presents outstanding commitments to extend credit as of March 31, 2025:

Consolidated (dollars in thousands; unaudited) As of March 31, 2025 Commitments to extend credit: Commercial and industrial loans $ 86,108 Commercial and industrial loans - capital call lines 514,864 Construction – commercial real estate loans 50,221 Construction – residential real estate loans 22,255 Residential real estate loans 529,335 Commercial real estate loans 29,401 Credit cards 868,969 Consumer and other loans 41,789 Total commitments to extend credit $ 2,142,942

We have individual CCBX partner portfolio limits with our each of our partners to manage loan concentration risk, liquidity risk, and counter-party partner risk. For example, as of March 31, 2025, capital call lines outstanding balance totaled $133.5 million and, while commitments totaled $514.9 million, the commitments are limited to a maximum of $350.0 million by agreement with the partner. If a CCBX partner goes over their individual limit, it would be a breach of their contract and the Bank may impose penalties and would have the choice to fund or not fund the loan.

See the table below for CCBX portfolio maximums and related available commitments:

CCBX (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance Percent of CCBX loans receivable Available Commitments (1) Maximum Portfolio Size Cash Reserve/Pledge Account Amount (2) Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 133,466 8.1 % $ 514,864 $ 350,000 $ - All other commercial & industrial loans 29,702 1.8 21,736 475,720 541 Real estate loans: Home equity lines of credit (3) 285,355 17.3 481,778 375,000 33,436 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards - cash secured 339 - - Credit cards - unsecured 532,436 868,969 27,589 Credit cards - total 532,775 32.2 868,969 850,000 27,589 Installment loans - cash secured 127,426 29,027 - Installment loans - unsecured 527,418 - 1,175 Installment loans - total 654,844 39.7 29,027 1,814,541 1,175 Other consumer and other loans 15,182 0.9 2 4,739 419 Gross CCBX loans receivable 1,651,324 100.0 % 1,916,376 3,870,000 $ 63,160 Net deferred origination fees (498 ) Loans receivable $ 1,650,826





(1) Remaining commitment available, net of outstanding balance. (2) Balances are as of April 9, 2025. (3) These home equity lines of credit are secured by residential real estate and are accessed by using a credit card, but are classified as 1-4 family residential properties per regulatory guidelines.

APPENDIX B -

As of March 31, 2025

CCBX – BaaS Reporting Information

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, $53.6 million was recorded in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for credit losses - loans and reserve for unfunded commitments for CCBX partner loans and negative deposit accounts. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement provided by the partner which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses. In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans, unfunded commitments and negative deposit accounts. When the provision for credit losses - loans and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements) in recognition of the CCBX partner legal commitment to indemnify or reimburse losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved as credit enhancement payments and recoveries are received from the CCBX partner or taken from the partner's cash reserve account. Agreements with our CCBX partners also provide protection to the Bank from fraud by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred fraud losses. BaaS fraud includes non-credit fraud losses on loans and deposits originated through partners, generally fraud losses related to loans are comprised primarily of first payment defaults. Fraud losses are recorded when incurred as losses in noninterest expense, and the enhancement received from the CCBX partner is recorded in noninterest income, resulting in a net impact of zero to the income statement. Many CCBX partners also pledge a cash reserve account at the Bank which the Bank can collect from when losses occur that is then replenished by the partner on a regular interval. Although agreements with our CCBX partners provide for credit enhancements that provide protection to the Bank from credit and fraud losses by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred credit and fraud losses, if our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligation then the bank would be exposed to additional loan and deposit losses if the cash flows on the loans were not sufficient to fund the reimbursement of loan losses, as a result of this counterparty risk. If a CCBX partner does not replenish their cash reserve account the Bank may consider an alternative plan for funding the cash reserve. This may involve the possibility of adjusting the funding amounts or timelines to better align with the partner's specific situation. If a mutually agreeable funding plan is not agreed to, the Bank could declare the agreement in default, take over servicing and cease paying the partner for servicing the loan and providing credit enhancements. The Bank would evaluate any remaining credit enhancement asset from the CCBX partner in the event the partner failed to determine if a write-off is appropriate. If a write-off occurs, the Bank would retain the full yield and any fee income on the loan portfolio going forward, and our BaaS loan expense would decrease once default occurred and payments to the CCBX partner were stopped.

The Bank records contractual interest earned from the borrower on CCBX partner loans in interest income, adjusted for origination costs which are paid or payable to the CCBX partner. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating and servicing CCBX loans. To determine net revenue (Net BaaS loan income) earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Bank takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release) which can be compared to interest income on the Company's community bank loans.

The following table illustrates how CCBX partner loan income and expenses are recorded in the financial statements:

Loan income and related loan expense Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 Yield on loans (1) 16.88 % 16.81 % 17.74 % BaaS loan interest income $ 67,855 $ 64,532 $ 55,839 Less: BaaS loan expense 32,507 30,720 26,107 Net BaaS loan income (2) $ 35,348 $ 33,812 $ 29,732 Net BaaS loan income divided by average BaaS loans (1)(2) 8.79 % 8.81 % 9.45 %

(1) Annualized calculation for quarterly periods shown.

(2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release.

An increase in average CCBX loans receivable resulted in increased interest income on CCBX loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase in average CCBX loans receivable was primarily due to our strategy to optimize the CCBX loan portfolio and strengthen our balance sheet through originating higher quality new loans with enhanced credit standards. These higher quality loans also have lower stated rates and expected losses than some of our CCBX loans historically. Our yield on loans and our net interest margin net of BaaS loan expense slightly increased, as our CCBX portfolio is leveling out. Current loan sales and new loan growth are at more similar interest rates compared to prior periods when we were selling loans with higher risk and higher interest rates and replacing them with higher quality lower interest rate loans. We continue to reposition ourselves by managing CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio and also generate off balance sheet fee income. Growth in CCBX loans and deposits has resulted in increases in interest income and expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The following tables are a summary of the interest components, direct fees and expenses of BaaS for the periods indicated and are not inclusive of all income and expense related to BaaS.

Interest income Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 Loan interest income $ 67,855 $ 64,532 $ 55,839 Total BaaS interest income $ 67,855 $ 64,532 $ 55,839





Interest expense Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 BaaS interest expense $ 21,581 $ 22,243 $ 22,854 Total BaaS interest expense $ 21,581 $ 22,243 $ 22,854





BaaS income Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 BaaS program income: Servicing and other BaaS fees $ 1,419 $ 1,043 $ 1,131 Transaction and interchange fees 3,833 3,699 2,661 Reimbursement of expenses 1,026 812 254 Total BaaS program income 6,278 5,554 4,046 BaaS indemnification income: BaaS credit enhancements 53,648 62,097 79,808 BaaS fraud enhancements 1,993 5,043 923 BaaS indemnification income 55,641 67,140 80,731 Total noninterest BaaS income $ 61,919 $ 72,694 $ 84,777

Servicing and other BaaS fees increased $376,000 and transaction and interchange fees increased $134,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. We expect servicing and other BaaS fees to be higher when we are bringing new partners on and then to decrease when transaction and interchange fees increase as partner activity grows and contracted minimum fees are replaced with these recurring fees when they exceed the minimum fees. Increases in BaaS reimbursement of fees offsets increases in noninterest expense from BaaS expenses covered by CCBX partners.

BaaS loan and fraud expense: Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 BaaS loan expense $ 32,507 $ 30,720 $ 26,107 BaaS fraud expense 1,993 5,043 923 Total BaaS loan and fraud expense $ 34,500 $ 35,763 $ 27,030

