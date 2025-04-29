Moody's Left LHV Group's Ratings Unchanged
Moody's has assigned AS LHV Group long-term issuer ratings:
- Long-term issuer rating Baa3 Senior unsecured rating Baa3 Outlook of the ratings is positive
Moody's affirmed the raitings assigned to AS LHV Pank:
- Long- and short-term counterparty risk assessment of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr) Long- and short-term counterparty risk rating of A3/Prime-2 Long-term bank deposit rating A3 Short-term bank deposit rating Prime-2 The long-term deposit rating carries a positive outlook
Additional information:
LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,160 people. As at the end of March, LHV's banking services are being used by 465,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 113,000 active customers, and LHV Kindlustus is protecting a total of 174,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
