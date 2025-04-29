Cravebooks Launches 2.0 Platform, Acquires Ebookfairs To Expand Author Marketing And Reader Engagement Tools

CraveBooks 2.0 is here-now with eBookFairs integration, author education, direct-to-reader tools, and more ways to grow your audience.

- Cary Bergeron

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CraveBooks, a leading book promotion and author marketing platform , today announced the official launch of its CraveBooks 2.0 platform, alongside the acquisition and integration of eBookFairs , a popular site for virtual book fairs and author promotions. These enhancements mark a major step forward in CraveBooks' mission to offer the most comprehensive suite of tools for authors , publishers, and book marketers to grow their audiences, engage with readers, and build their email lists.

The newly released CraveBooks 2.0 introduces several powerful features designed to help authors at every stage of their journey, including:

The Author Academy - a robust library of over 150 on-demand training videos covering book marketing, publishing strategies, list building, the craft of writing and more.

CraveBooks Insider - a private member community for authors and publishers to connect, collaborate, join writing sprints, AMA webinars and share insights.

New Publisher Membership Levels - providing flexible options for publishing companies and book publicists who handle many authors and want one single platform to manage their promotions, communications, list building and more.

Upgraded Stats & Analytics - offering deeper insights into promotion performance, reader engagement, profile and book clicks, and email list growth.

Direct-to-Reader Selling Tools - giving authors the ability to sell their books directly to readers from the CraveBooks platform.

The integration of eBookFairs into the CraveBooks ecosystem allows authors to access both sites with a single login, unlocking even more ways to promote their books and participate in genre-specific virtual book fairs.

“Our goal is to make CraveBooks the most robust platform available for authors and publishers - a place where they can not only promote their books but also engage directly with readers, build their email lists, and access the education and tools they need to grow their careers,” said Cary Bergeron, CEO and Co-Founder of CraveBooks.”

These updates reflect CraveBooks' continued commitment to empowering authors and publishers with data-driven promotions and meaningful connections that translate into real results.

Cary Bergeron

CraveBooks

