Traders Loan & Jewelry Hosts 25Th Annual Spring Sale And Clearance Event

RESEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Traders Loan & Jewelry , a longstanding fixture in the Reseda community since 1954, will host its 25th Annual Spring Sale & Clearance Event on Sunday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Recognized as the oldest pawnshop in the San Fernando Valley, Traders Loan & Jewelry has served the community for more than 70 years with a commitment to quality, value, and service. This annual event offers shoppers a chance to save big on hundreds of new and just-out-of-pawn items, just in time for Mother's Day shopping.With retail prices continuing to rise, this sale is the perfect opportunity to find luxury gifts and everyday essentials at a fraction of retail cost. Attendees can shop deep discounts on fine jewelry, diamonds, luxury watches, coins, silver, designer handbags, musical instruments, electronics, tools, firearms, and more.Traders offers a flexible layaway program, allowing customers to secure purchases with a small down payment and installments over time, making it easier to plan ahead for special occasions and holidays.Don't miss the 25th Annual Spring Sale & Clearance on Sunday, May 4 as Traders Loan & Jewelry continues its tradition of supporting the community with dependable service and unique inventory.For more information, visit or call (818) 345-8696.

