Wellness Pet And Strava Launch Wellness Pet Minutes That Matter Challenge For Pet Parents This Mental Health Awareness Month

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The nationwide month-long challenge (May 1-31, 2025) calls for pets and pet parents to get outside, get active and get connected one walk, hike or jog at a time. Hosted on Strava's platform of 150 million members, logging more than 40 million activities per week, the challenge encourages participants to logwith their dog in May.

"At Wellness Pet, we know that wellbeing is something to be shared between pets and pet parents, and our 'Wellness Pet Minutes That Matter Challenge' with Strava is the perfect reminder to spend some extra quality time together," said Wellness Pet Company Chief Marketing Officer Allison Giorgio. "We're thrilled to join the vibrant, active Strava community to celebrate the simple joy of movement with our dogs. It's a powerful driver of both mental and physical health-and when paired with the right nutrition and high-quality ingredients, it helps fuel even more meaningful adventures together."

The challenge is part of the newly launched Wellness Pet Run Club on Strava – a digital community where fitness-minded pet parents can share routes, swap stories and access exclusive content, training tips and product giveaways throughout the month.

In recognition of the crucial role nutrition plays in supporting overall wellbeing, participants who enter the challenge will receive a special promo code on Amazon for $5 off Wellness® products. All participants who complete the challenge will also be entered for a chance to win2 a Wellness Pet Active Wellbeing package, including $250 worth of Wellness® products, a $250 Visa Gift Card and Wellness Pet branded items (valued at $500). Three lucky winners will be randomly selected.

How to join the challenge:

Go directly to the "Wellness Pet Minutes That Matter Challenge" page through this link and click the join button.Search Strava's Challenge Gallery for the "Wellness Pet Minutes That Matter Challenge" and click the join button.

2NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 18 years or older. Sweepstakes ends: 5/31/25. To enter and for Official Rules, including prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit []. Sponsor: Wellness Pet Company, 77 South Bedford St., Suite 500, Burlington, MA 01803. Void where prohibited.

