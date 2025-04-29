Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Speaks At 55Th Annual AMCPER Congress In Puerto Vallarta On Facelift Innovation And Rhinoplasty Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Rohrich, based in Dallas, Texas, delivered a series of advanced lectures on some of the most challenging topics in rhinoplasty , revision rhinoplasty , and aesthetic facial surgery. His presentations included Demystifying the Deep Plane Facelift, Preventing the Failed Rhinoplasty – Revision Rhinoplasty Principles, Pragmatic Preservation, Tip Shaping Finesse in Rhinoplasty, and a keynote address titled What Makes You an Innovator in Medicine. In his keynote, Dr. Rohrich emphasized the importance of curiosity, mentorship, lifelong learning, and a commitment to improving outcomes through education and evidence-based medicine. He also moderated several expert panel discussions during the event.

Dr. Rohrich's lectures reflect his approach that excellence in plastic surgery depends on a foundation of consistency, surgical finesse, and a commitment to natural-looking outcomes. He advocates for a meticulous, evidence-based approach that prioritizes structural preservation, individualized planning, and precise execution.

"It is an honor to contribute to AMCPER's exceptional annual meeting," said Dr. Rohrich. "It is always rewarding to share knowledge with colleagues who are passionate about elevating patient care and pushing the boundaries of surgical excellence."

Dr. Rohrich is known for his commitment to surgical precision, patient safety, and education. He is the Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting and Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting. He is also a past president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and former Editor-in-Chief of the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. His impact on the global surgical community continues to expand through his contributions to academic education and hands-on training worldwide and he is consistently recognized as one of the top surgeons in the United States for rhinoplasty and facelifts .

"These global academic meetings are vital for advancing both surgical technique and patient safety in plastic surgery," added Dr. Rohrich. "They help build a culture of excellence that ultimately benefits patients worldwide."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas, and a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He served as a Distinguished Teaching Professor and Founding Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He trained at Baylor, the University of Michigan, Harvard/Mass General, and Oxford.

A leader in the field, Dr. Rohrich chairs the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, founded the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery Meeting, and is a founding partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He has been named Newsweek's top U.S. plastic surgeon in rhinoplasty and facelift surgery four years straight.

He is the emeritus Editor-in-Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal, has published 1,000+ peer-reviewed articles and authored eight textbooks. He is a past president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (largest global society of plastic surgeons) and has received multiple Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Service Awards for his contributions to education and research.

