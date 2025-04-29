Big Bold Health® Launches HTB Immune Energy Chews For A Convenient Way To Support Immune Health And Vital Energy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat is a nutritional powerhouse, naturally rich in over 100 phytonutrients, including immune-active polyphenols quercetin, rutin, hesperidin, and luteolin. The new HTB Immune Energy Chews are also infused with polyphenol-rich cocoa to provide a delicious and convenient way to support immune health and energy levels daily.

"At Big Bold Health, we are passionate about harnessing the power of nature and science to support everyday immune resilience and lasting vitality," said Jeffrey Bland, PhD, Founder of Big Bold Health. "HTB Immune Energy Chews represent a new frontier in personalized nutrition. By combining Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat with key micronutrients, we're supporting not just immune resilience, but the foundational systems that sustain health and energy every day."

Bland is globally known as the "Father of Functional Medicine" and brings the concept of 'food is medicine' to the natural products marketplace via Big Bold Health, revolving in large part around this rediscovered ancient superfood, Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat. This naturally gluten-free superfood is actually a seed, not a grain nor wheat, and is known for an extremely high polyphenol content; polyphenols are being studied for their role in promoting longevity, general wellness, and cellular health.

HTB Immune Energy Chews join the Big Bold Health line of Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat products, including HTB Rejuvenate® Superfood , Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Flour , Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Sprout Powder , and HTB Rejuvenate® .

Big Bold Health HTB Immune Energy Chews are now available for purchase at bigboldhealth and on Amazon at a later date. For additional updates, follow @BigBoldHealth on Instagram.

Big Bold Health® is a company dedicated to transforming personal wellness and longevity through immune-active nutrition. The Big Bold Health innovative product line harnesses the power of Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat, an ancient and nutrient-dense superfood that is now being grown organically and regeneratively in the United States.

