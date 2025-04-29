Bigid Introduces Industry-First Unified Data Activity Monitoring & Cloud DLP To Enhance Breach Prevention And Strengthen Security Posture

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management, today announced the launch of Data Activity Monitoring & Cloud DLP as a unified, native platform - delivering unmatched visibility, control, and remediation for sensitive data across multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

As the first and only Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) provider to combine contextual data intelligence, continuous activity monitoring, and automated risk remediation, BigID empowers organizations to proactively detect threats, help prevent breaches, and address compliance initiatives, while closing critical gaps left by traditional security solutions.

By extending monitoring and protection to key data sources - including AWS S3, OneDrive, SharePoint, and SMB, which is often overlooked by traditional security tools - BigID enables organizations to detect and mitigate risks such as insider threats, unauthorized access, and data misuse with greater coverage, accuracy, speed across the enterprise.

Key Benefits of BigID's Unified Data Activity Monitoring & Cloud DLP:



Complete Context & Visibility: Gain deep context into who is accessing data, when, how, and why, empowering more informed security decisions and accelerating investigations.

AI-Powered Threat Detection: Pinpoint suspicious access trends to reduce false positives and prioritize real threats. Automated Remediation & Risk Reduction: Enforce policies and mitigate risks with policy-driven remediation, powered by rich access context that enables security analysts to make faster, smarter decisions.

"Organizations need more than just visibility into their sensitive data - they need to understand how it's accessed and proactively enforce protection," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. "BigID's unified platform delivers the industry's most advanced insights and automated controls to prevent breaches, strengthen security, and help security teams take action with confidence."

BigID's Data Activity Monitoring and Cloud DLP are part of its broader security and risk management platform, helping organizations protect their most critical data assets at scale.

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2024 Deloitte 500 for the fourth consecutive year, one of CNBC's Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year.

