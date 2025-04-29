Robinson Pharma Expands Manufacturing Capabilities To Meet Growing Demand For Nutritional Supplements



Softgels: Robinson Pharma boasts the largest softgel manufacturing capacity in the United States, with 30 high-throughput softgel machines, 30 continuous drying softgel tunnels, including 10 brand new machines already being integrated into production for veggie softgels. The facility is now capable of producing 23 billion softgels annually, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing high-quality products at scale.



Tablets & Capsules: Robinson Pharma has expanded its tablet and capsule production capabilities with the addition of three new tablet machines and three new capsule machines. This investment further boosts the company's capacity to meet increasing demand, up to 5 billion annually.



Liquids: Robinson Pharma recently added a high-throughput liquid machine designed specifically for the production of liquid supplements such as multivitamins, liquid collagen, MCT oil, and other liquid nutraceuticals. This advanced system is capable of producing up to 12,000 16oz bottles per hour, significantly increasing efficiency and enabling large-scale fulfillment for the liquid supplement market.



Gummies: The company has introduced a dedicated facility for pectin gummies, complete with an automatic production system, automated ingredient weighing and mixing, and the ability to produce a wide variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and weights. With the capacity to manufacture 7 billion gummies annually, Robinson Pharma is ready to meet diverse customer needs with fast lead times and competitive pricing.



Advanced Manufacturing Technology: Robinson Pharma's 8 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities cover over 1 million square feet, further enabling the production of a full range of supplements, including vegetarian softgels, tablets, capsules, powders, and liquids. Additionally, the company specializes in custom formulations, custom flavoring, custom finishing, and custom packaging.

GMP Certifications: Robinson Pharma is proud to hold multiple third-party GMP certifications, including certifications from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), NSF International, Halal, UL, and U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP). The company's ISO 9001:2015 certification further underscores its commitment to quality management systems and continuous improvement.

About Robinson Pharma

Founded in 1989, Robinson Pharma is a globally recognized leader in contract manufacturing for the nutraceutical industry. Known for its unparalleled capacity, competitive pricing and quality standards, the company manufactures a comprehensive range of dietary supplements, including softgels, tablets, capsules, gummies, powders, and liquids. With cutting-edge facilities and a focus on custom formulations and custom packaging, Robinson Pharma has earned a reputation as one of the largest and most trusted manufacturers in the industry.

