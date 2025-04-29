Reason Automation Launches BASIS: A New Standard In Amazon Vendor Analytics

SEATTLE, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reason Automation today announced the launch of BASIS, a powerful analytics platform designed to give Amazon Vendors the visibility, control, and insights they need to drive financial performance across their Amazon business. BASIS consolidates siloed vendor data into a single source of truth for Amazon performance and opportunities.

With Amazon's complex systems, chargebacks, co-op agreements, and profitability metrics constantly changing, brands feel pressure to make faster decisions using incomplete or delayed data. BASIS answers this challenge by unifying retail, advertising, financial, and operational data into one intuitive platform-complete with self-serve dashboards and automated reporting workflows.

"There are so many solutions for retail media management, all competing for a share of your budget," said Andrew Hamada, CEO of Reason Automation. "We built BASIS for finance-focused leaders-the sales and e-commerce executives responsible for managing both growth and profitability of the Amazon channel. With BASIS, they finally have a tool that's as detailed and dynamic as the challenges they face."

Kara Babb, Founder at HighTide Commerce, said, "My customers spend hours chasing data across a dozen Vendor accounts and regions to manage their business on Amazon. BASIS is letting me uncover the same insights in minutes, not hours. It's the data quality obsession, ex-Amazon experience, and strong analytical models like weighted contribution to change. My clients will finally understand the "why" for business trends, whether it's search suppressions or a broken ASIN relationship. We're taking new actions faster than ever."

BASIS includes prebuilt dashboards for scorecard performance, profitability analysis, advertising attribution, and custom options tailored to brand-specific workflows. Reason's Snowflake-native approach ensures data security, scalability, and seamless integration with internal BI tools.

About Reason Automation

Reason Automation builds data infrastructure and analytics solutions for the modern Amazon vendor. Reason helps brands unlock the full value of their Amazon data via self-serve dashboards to custom scorecard mechanization, Reason helps brands unlock the full value of their Amazon data, uncovering customer insights that improve financial performance.

