Porsche LED Headlight Kits For Select Classic Models Now Available In Canada



The Porsche H4 and H7 kits are the first and only brand-made road-legal plug-and-play LED retrofit option specifically for classic Porsche vehicles

The halogen lamp replacement is available for several 911 models (F model from 1972, G model, and type 964), as well as 924, 944, and the first-generation Boxster (986) The kits can be ordered from Canadian Porsche Centres at a price of $298.09



TORONTO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian drivers of select classic Porsche models are now able to retrofit their vehicles with the first and only road-legal LED headlights made by the sportscar manufacturer from Stuttgart.

The Porsche H4 and Porsche H7 LED are a plug-and-play LED retrofit option to the factory halogen lamps. Available for the 911 F model from 1972, the 911 G model, the 911 (type 964) as well as the 924 and 944 as H4 LEDs. Moreover, an H7 LED kit is offered for the 911 (type 996) and Boxster (type 986). These modern headlamps embody a symbiosis of elegant aesthetics and outstanding functionality.

The modern technology of the H4 and H7 LED headlights guarantees a longer service life of the lamps, as well as a significant increase in visibility. The bright beam quality of the lamps ensures enhanced lighting at night as well as in adverse weather conditions.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. Located in Pickering, ON, the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto will open its doors in 2025. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

