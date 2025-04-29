API Security Market Disruptions Market Disruptions: Riding A High-Growth Wave Through 2030 At CAGR 18.67%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Compound Growth at 18.67% Signals a New Phase of API Security Market Expansion

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global API Security Market , signalling a robust growth phase driven by expanding digital ecosystems and escalating cyber threats. The new reports ' Market Share: API Security , 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and ' Market Forecast: API Security , 2025–2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' project the market to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18.67% through 2030. These insights equip technology leaders with the strategic intelligence needed to safeguard digital assets and make informed decisions in the rapidly evolving API economy.

The Next Growth Frontier in API Security Platforms

As APIs become the connective tissue of digital business, they are increasingly targeted by sophisticated threat actors. API Security has evolved into a mission-critical domain for securing applications, preventing data breaches, and ensuring regulatory compliance across industries. From fintech and healthcare to e-commerce, telecom, and public sector, organizations are aggressively investing in advanced API security solutions to protect their digital supply chains.

According to Ipsita Chakrabarty , Analyst at QKS Group ,“API Security is no longer a subset of application security, it's now a strategic imperative. Vendors that offer AI-driven threat detection, behaviour analytics, and zero-trust enforcement are best positioned to dominate this next phase of API evolution.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional API Security platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top API Security vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in API Security solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role : Exploration of how AI, API discovery, behavioural analytics, and runtime protection are reshaping the future of API security.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Salt Security, Noname Security, Data Theorem, Akamai, Imperva, Cequence Security, Traceable AI, Kong, Google Apigee, Wib, AWS API Gateway, Microsoft Azure API Management, 42Crunch, Wallarm, and Curity.

Why This Matters for API Security Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of API security firms, these insights offer a clear path to navigating market complexity, uncovering white space opportunities, and sharpening product-market fit. As businesses demand more robust and proactive defences for their API infrastructure, vendors must deliver scalable, real-time, and intelligent API protection that ensures both performance and cognitive capabilities that drive significant ROI.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Share: API Security, 2024, Worldwide

Market Forecast: API Security, 2025–2030, Worldwide

The comprehensive research package includes:



Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

QKS TrendsNXT on API Security market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the API Security market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision-making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service:

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: ...

Content Source:

Connect with us on LinkedIn-

CONTACT: Shraddha Roy PR & Media Relations QKS Group Regus Business Center 35 Village Road, Suite 100, Middleton Massachusetts01949 United States Email:...