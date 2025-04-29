SMX Elevate FM℠ Now Available On The U.S. Treasury’S FM QSMO Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SMX Elevate Financial Management is now one of only two Core Financial Management solutions available on the U.S. Treasury's marketplace.

HERNDON, Va., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX®, through its subsidiary Creoal Consulting®, is proud to announce that its Elevate FMSM (Financial Management) solution has been added to the U.S. Treasury's Financial Management Quality Service Management Office (FM QSMO) Marketplace. As a leader in federal financial management solutions, this makes SMX one of only two providers of Core Financial Management solutions on the platform. The FM QSMO Marketplace is part of the U.S. Treasury's 10-year Vision for the Future of Federal Financial Management , which aims to modernize and streamline the operations of federal agencies.

Elevate FM has been approved and listed in the FM QSMO Marketplace . The solution is available to be ordered by federal agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) under Special Item Number (SIN) 518210FM for FM QSMO Core Financial Management (FM) Solutions and IT Professional Services. The Marketplace, a key component of the Treasury's initiative, offers a curated selection of systems and services designed to help agencies enhance their financial management operations. By providing access to advanced, standardized, and compliant solutions, the FM QSMO Marketplace supports federal agencies in improving operational efficiency, ensuring policy compliance, and driving automation.

Sandeep Dorawala, President of SMX Enterprise Systems & Solutions, shared his excitement,“We are honored to have our financial management solution listed on the FM QSMO Marketplace. This is a testament to the strength of our innovative, compliant, and modern approach to federal financial management. We are excited to partner with federal agencies in their journey toward enhanced financial performance, efficiency, and automation.”

“The addition of another core financial system to the FM Marketplace is a key milestone that supports agencies' efforts to modernize their core financial systems and move to standard solutions that will make the exchange of data, traceability, and financial reporting more streamlines and uniform,” said Tim Gribben, Commissioner of the Bureau of the Fiscal Service.

Elevate FM offers a comprehensive solution designed to help federal agencies adopt and transition to modernized financial management systems-streamlining outdated processes, reducing operational costs, and enhancing overall efficiency. SMX's solution is designed to address the needs of federal agencies looking to achieve greater financial transparency, improve reporting, and integrate cutting-edge technology into their operations. Through this initiative, SMX is offering its expertise in financial technology, supporting the Treasury's vision to streamline and enhance the performance of government agencies across the country.

To learn more about SMX Elevate FM, click here . For additional information and resources about the FM QSMO Marketplace, click here .

About SMX + Creoal Consulting

Creoal Consulting was acquired by SMX, an industry leader providing digital solutions for mission-oriented clients, in 2023. Creoal Consulting is a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions, specializing in the implementation of enterprise applications to cloud-native platforms. Delivering tailored solutions that streamline business processes across various sectors, including federal, public, and commercial organizations. With a comprehensive approach encompassing design, implementation, and support, Creoal ensures clients achieve enhanced efficiency and alignment with their strategic missions.

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at ... .