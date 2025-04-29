Shannon Hauf, Bayer Crop Science Executive And Ag Leader, Joins National 4-H Council Board Of Trustees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National 4-H Council Board of Trustees welcomes Shannon Hauf, Senior Vice President and Head of North America, Australia and New Zealand Product Supply at Bayer Crop Science.

As a Minnesota 4-H alum, Hauf has built a career focused on innovation, sustainability and supporting women in the sector. She has a lifelong connection to agriculture, having grown up on a corn, soybean and livestock farm in southern Minnesota where she remains actively involved in her family's farming operations.

“Shannon's long track record of leadership in agriculture makes her a great addition to our Board of Trustees,” said Mark Berven, 4-H Council Board Chair and President & COO of Nationwide Insurance.“We're certain as she creates more career opportunities for women in the industry, she will help 4-H cultivate the next generation of leaders who are Beyond Ready for success.”

At Bayer Crop Science, Hauf leads a team responsible for delivering the highest quality crop protection and seed products to farmers. Her impact in the agriculture sector has been recognized through multiple industry awards, including honors for leadership in agriculture technology and contributions to sustainable farming practices. She will leverage this experience and passion to help prepare youth for success in work and life.

Hauf is actively involved as a 4-H leader in Missouri where her children are members.

“I'm exactly where I want to be, at the crossroads of innovation and the farm and 4-H helped me get there. Those early programs taught me strategy planning, communications and confidence. On the Board, I will use my leadership and influence to help prepare youth for the evolving needs in the ag industry.”

ABOUT 4-H

4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million

young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through Beyond Ready, 4-H will increase that number to ten million youth annually. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

