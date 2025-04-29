CAI Wins Gold Stevie® Award For Best Technical Support Solution In Computer Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Services firm honored for enhancing customer and employee experiences within Service Desk

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI , a global services firm, announced today it earned the gold Stevie® Award for Best Technical Support Solution in Computer Services. Identified for its efficiency within Service Desk, more than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Building on the success from the 2024 bronze Stevie® Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service, CAI has further improved Service Desk with innovative capabilities to streamline processes, meeting and exceeding client demands while providing a best-in-class customer experience. With AI-powered chatbots and workflow managers, longstanding partnerships and predictive analytics, the firm's technology-driven on results in unparalleled technical support.

"The right technology enables superior experiences," said Matt Peters, chief technology officer at CAI. "Through constant innovation and refinement, we combine the perfect blend of human and technological power that delivers record-breaking and industry-first results to our clients. Thanks to the talent of our teams and CAI's ability to rapidly adopt cutting-edge technology, we are able to deliver on those results every day.”

“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.“The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence and hard work. We congratulate all the winners in the 2025 American Business Awards.”

The Stevie® Awards recognize organizations that have demonstrated outstanding achievements in technology and customer service.

About CAI

CAI is a global services firm with over 9,000 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1.3 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what's right-whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

