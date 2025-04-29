Signupgenius Empowers Organizers To Engage Over 100 Million Participants Through Comprehensive Group Management Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record Growth Marks Rapid Expansion of Powerful Tools for Event, Volunteer,Member, Payments, Ticket Sales, and Fundraising Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignUpGenius, the leading online group management and participant engagement platform, today unveiled its vision to empower organizers to engage more than 100 million participants annually. Building on its market-leading sign up platform, the company recently introduced powerful new tools to collect payments, sell tickets, accept donations for fundraisers, with an innovative online auctions capability launching soon.

For over 15 years, SignUpGenius has impacted community engagement by continuously innovating powerful tools based on direct organizer feedback, creating an easy-to-use, self-serve platform where everything integrates seamlessly. The expanded platform of tools, launched in 2024, gives organizers a single account login, a central hub for all group organizing tools, data sharing across functions, a mobile-first experience, and intuitive navigation between tools.

Powerful Tools Working Together

SignUpGenius provides organizers with multiple integrated tools, including:



Sign Ups: The market's number-one tool to effortlessly manage sign ups for any type of event, from school activities and family gatherings to volunteer opportunities and nonprofit initiatives.

Tickets: A simple, affordable tool to create, manage, and sell tickets for any event.

Donations: A secure and easy tool to collect funds for school events, nonprofit drives, and community projects.

Payments: A convenient and secure way to accept payments for events or activities directly within sign ups. Auctions (Coming Soon): Another simple tool for groups to launch virtual, live, or hybrid auctions, empowering users to list and bid for items all via mobile device.



The self-serve platform is available through an ad-supported free version and a paid subscription for advanced features, allowing organizers to choose the option that best fits their needs.

Continuous Customer-Led Innovation

Future additions to the platform will follow the company's founding principle to "meet our customers where they are," with plans to ultimately launch over a dozen integrated tools and new capabilities, including the following coming soon:



Enhanced Mobile-First Experience – Optimized for users on the go, ensuring sign ups and all tools are easier to create, manage, and share from any device.

AI-Led Engagement – Intelligent, hyper-personalized assistance to accelerate sign up creation, streamline subscription selection, and deliver exceptional support experiences. Extended Template Library – Ready-made sign up templates helping organizers launch their events faster with less data entry.



"SignUpGenius powers millions of group events each year, driving record-breaking participation with more than 70 million engaged individuals who create meaningful, measurable impact in their communities nationwide,” said Mike Barros, CEO of SignUpGenius.“Our expanded platform directly responds to the growing demand from organizers looking for integrated, scalable tools designed specifically to simplify group management and increase participant engagement. We're committed to accelerating this market momentum, empowering organizers to engage over 100 million participants annually and igniting the full potential and power of their communities.”

Record-Breaking Community Impact

SignUpGenius is experiencing unprecedented momentum, driven by a strategic combination of new product innovations, targeted acquisitions, and disciplined go-to-market execution, highlighting strong and growing demand for easy-to-use group management tools:



2.2 million active organizers annually

70 million participants engaged each year

6 million events coordinated over the past 12 months 128 million volunteer and participant slots filled within the last year alone

Customers Driving Real-World Community Impact

Beyond the numbers, SignUpGenius customers continue to inspire with their dedication to service and community building:



Second Mile Mission Center: Facilitated nearly 50,000 volunteer opportunities, providing essential support to vulnerable communities.

Conard High School: Coordinated over 40,000 student and family participation opportunities across educational and extracurricular activities. Jewish Community Center of Somerset: Organized more than 40,000 engagements, enriching community connections through cultural, fitness, and social programs.



About SignUpGenius

SignUpGenius is the world's leading online group management and participant engagement platform, revolutionizing how individuals, schools, nonprofits, and businesses impact their communities. With powerful tools to effortlessly manage volunteers and members, create sign ups, securely process payments, sell tickets, collect donations, and host fundraisers and auctions, SignUpGenius empowers organizers to manage every aspect of their events easily. Trusted by millions, SignUpGenius sets the standard for intuitive, comprehensive, and effective group management solutions that drive measurable community impact. Learn more at .

