Weightwatchers Streamlines Member Access To Zepbound® Vials With Lillydirect® Pharmacy Provider

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeightWatchers (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,”“WW,” or the“Company”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, today announced a pharmacy integration with Eli Lilly and Company's LillyDirect® pharmacy provider, Gifthealth . The integration will streamline access to Lilly's FDA-approved Zepbound® (tirzepatide) single-dose vials for WeightWatchers Clinic members with an on-label prescription from their clinician.

As part of WeightWatchers' holistic approach to weight management, the integration will streamline access to Zepbound® by offering a vial format for eligible Zepbound self-pay patients who do not have insurance coverage. On-label prescriptions for Zepbound® vials written by board-certified clinicians will be fulfilled by Gifthealth, with WeightWatchers members receiving real-time Rx tracking directly within the WeightWatchers App-delivering a more seamless and transparent experience from prescription to delivery.

“At WeightWatchers, we're committed to improving access, affordability, and ease to evidence-based medications for qualified members,” said Scott Honken, PharmD, Chief Commercial Officer, WeightWatchers.“Zepbound vials offer an affordable treatment option for eligible patients without insurance coverage, and its usage continues to rise with our members. With 33% of WeightWatchers Clinic members now using Zepbound as part of their treatment plan and prescriptions for Zepbound vials increasing by over 100% in the past few months, our integration with LillyDirect's pharmacy provider Gifthealth enables us to improve the fulfillment process and better serve our growing number of members who rely on this medication.”

“Zepbound® is playing a transformative role in evidence-based weight management, and our integration with WeightWatchers helps ensure more people can access it conveniently,” said Robert Hoppe, EVP of Life Sciences, Gifthealth.“Through this integration, we're enabling real-time prescription tracking, streamlined fulfillment, and transparent pricing-removing friction from the pharmacy experience so eligible members can focus on their health goals.”

For more than 60 years, WeightWatchers has been at the forefront of weight management, transforming lives through its holistic, science-backed model of care. By integrating personalized, accessible clinical support for eligible members with proven behavioral tools-and fostering connection through a community of members that is millions strong-WeightWatchers delivers support to help members achieve and sustain their goals. In fact, in a study of 3,260 WeightWatchers Clinic patients, members lost on average 21% of their body weight at 12 months-real-world results that surpass the outcomes of using GLP-1s alone, demonstrating the strength of combining GLP-1 medications such as Zepbound with WeightWatchers' proven lifestyle support program.

WeightWatchers is a global leader in science-backed weight management, providing an accessible, holistic model of care through our #1 doctor-recommended Points® Program, clinical interventions including weight-loss medications, and community support. Since 1963, we have empowered our millions of members to build healthy habits to live longer lives. Our innovative, trusted spectrum of solutions provides members with the tools and resources they need to reach and sustain their goals wherever they are on their journey. To learn more visit weightwatchers.com or .

