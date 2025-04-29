The New EPSO-G Board Member Was Elected

From 29 April 2025 by the decision of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, a new member of the board – civil servant – Dovilė Kavaliauskienė, was appointed to the board of EPSO-G.

The EPSO-G group consists of the management company EPSO-G and six directly owned subsidiaries - Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

For more information, contact

Gediminas Petrauskas, communication partner of EPSO-G

Tel: +370 610 63306, email: ...