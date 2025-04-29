GaN State-of-the Art Showcased by EPC at PCIM Europe 2025

- Nick Cataldo, VP of Sales and Marketing at EPCEL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EPC , the world's leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (GaN )-based power solutions, will exhibit its latest advancements in high-performance GaN technology at PCIM Europe 2025 , taking place 6–8 May in Nuremberg, Germany.Visit EPC in Hall 9, Stand 318 to see a wide array of GaN-based power solutions powering next-generation applications-from high-density computing to motor drives for humanoid robots, automotive electrification, and satellites. Live demonstrations will highlight EPC's latest GaN FETs and ICs in real-world applications that emphasize smaller size, higher efficiency, and lower cost compared to silicon solutions.Motor Drives: Powering Robotics, Automation, and MoreFrom industrial automation to smart consumer devices, GaN-based motor drives offer higher efficiency, smaller size, and improved performance compared to traditional silicon solutions. EPC's latest GaN technology powers motor drive applications across a wide range of industries, including:.Humanoids & Quadrupeds – Enabling next-generation robotics with faster response times, lighter joints, and greater energy efficiency..Drone Motors – Delivering longer flight times, compact size, and precise control through high-speed switching..Power Tools – Extending battery life and increasing torque with compact, high-efficiency GaN motor drives..Vacuum Cleaners & Delivery Robots – Empowering smarter, more autonomous systems with high power density and thermal performance.48 V = GaN: Powering the Future of High-Density ComputingToday's high-density computing environments demand compact, efficient power solutions to meet rising performance and thermal requirements. EPC's latest GaN technology for AC/DC server power and 48 V DC-DC power conversion delivers reduced losses, increased power density, enhanced thermal performance, and best-in-class efficiency-enabling more computing in less space.Visit EPC at PCIM Europe 2025:.Schedule a Meeting: EPC's technical experts, including CEO Dr. Alex Lidow, will be on-site to discuss how GaN is driving innovation across multiple industries. To schedule a meeting during PCIM contact ....Exhibition Booth Hall 9, Stand 513: Visit EPC's booth to explore our comprehensive portfolio of GaN-based solutions and applications..Technical Presentations: Attend our technical sessions to gain insights into the latest trends and advancements in GaN power conversion technology.oGaN-Based 5 kW Four-Level Totem-Pole PFC Converter for AI Servers Power SupplySpeaker: Marco PalmaoBodo's Power Systems – GaN Expert Panel at PCIM 2025Panelist: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.o5 kW Isolated 400 V to 50 V, DC-DC Converter for Server Power SuppliesSpeaker: Michael de Rooij, Ph.D.oDesign of GaN FET-Based Multilevel Three-Phase Inverter for High Voltage Automotive ApplicationsSpeaker: Fabio Mandrile, Polytechnical University of TurinoNext Generation GaN Platform for High-Density DC-DC ConvertersSpeaker: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.“PCIM Europe is the ideal stage to show how EPC's GaN is transforming power electronics-from server power to robotics, we're helping engineers unlock the full potential of wide bandgap solutions,” said Nick Cataldo, VP of Sales and Marketing at EPC.

