Cache AI Named Presenting Partner For Section 7 2025, Ushering In A New Era Of Athlete Evaluation

Section 7 names Cache AI a 2025 Presenting Partner, bringing real-time, AI-driven athlete evaluation to the nation's top scholastic basketball event.

- Kobi Wu, CEO - Cache AISCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Section 7 , the premier NCAA-certified scholastic basketball event in the country, proudly announces Cache AI as one of the Presenting Partners for its 2025 tournament. This groundbreaking collaboration introduces a cutting-edge athlete evaluation platform that will be provided 100% complimentary to all participating coaches and athletes during the event.Section 7 2025 Schedule at Arizona Athletic Grounds:.Girls Weekend: June 13–14.Boys Qualifier: June 17–18.Boys Weekend: June 20–22As part of the partnership, Cache AI will deliver real-time, unbiased athlete valuations using artificial intelligence. The platform moves beyond traditional metrics-capturing leadership, decision-making, effort, and presence-to offer a holistic snapshot of an athlete's performance and market potential.“Cache AI is built to give athletes, coaches, and programs a true picture of performance and potential-on the court, online, and in the market,” said Kobi Wu, Founder and CEO of Cache AI.“We're not just collecting stats-we're quantifying impact. Partnering with Section 7 means these athletes get access to tools that can shape their future in real-time, and help coaches make smarter, faster, and more equitable decisions.”“We all know the tremendous impact that technology is having on college athletic departments,” added Tom Burnett, Tournament Director of Section 7.“The Cache AI platform allows coaches to evaluate athletes in their entirety-factoring in a wide range of metrics that matter in today's game. Cache AI's algorithm helps coaches make better decisions by seeing more than just stats-it's a smarter, more strategic approach to recruiting.”Section 7 by the Numbers:.Over 400 high school teams from across the country.900+ college coaches in attendance annually.5,000+ student-athletes showcased.$40 million+ in scholarships awarded.$29 million+ economic impact on Arizona's summer economyCache AI's integration underscores Section 7's ongoing commitment to innovation and athlete development. With hundreds of teams and nearly a thousand college coaches in attendance each year, Section 7 continues to raise the bar for scholastic basketball nationwide.“We're excited about the impact Cache AI is going to have on this year's tournament,” said Nikki Balich, Executive Director of the Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission , and Todd Fazio, Executive Director of the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association, in a joint statement.“Section 7 is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation. We're always looking to expand our borders and offer the very best tools, exposure, and experiences to coaches, teams, and athletes across the country.”About Section 7Section 7 is the premier high school basketball team tournament camp in the West, featuring top boys and girls varsity squads from grades 9 through 12. Founded by the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association (ABCA), Section 7 is now co-owned and operated by the ABCA and the Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission (ASEC). As part of the NCAA-approved June scholastic live period, the event is sanctioned by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and supported by the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA). Hosted in a championship setting, Section 7 gives student-athletes the opportunity to compete in front of hundreds of college coaches, all while promoting education-based basketball at the highest level. Learn more, visitAbout Cache AICache AI is the intelligence engine redefining athlete intelligence for the next era of sports and creator economies. Our platform combines third-party data with proprietary first-party insights to deliver the most complete, objective view of an athlete's true market worth. Powered by an adaptive algorithm trained to mitigate bias, Cache AI delivers CacheScoreTM and CacheValueTM: trusted, predictive metrics that unlock smarter recruiting, investing, and partnership decisions. We are setting the new standard for how talent is valued-on the field, online, and in the market. Learn more at .Cache AI: The trusted standard for athlete value.About the Arizona Basketball Coaches AssociationLocated in Phoenix, Arizona, the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association (ABCA) is a 501(c)(3) organization that exists to develop, connect, and serve every coach throughout the state of Arizona. Within its 1,100 members, the ABCA serves youth, high school, and club coaches in both the men's and women's games. The association also operates multiple events throughout the year, including an annual Youth Development Academy where more than 2,500 players from third through eighth grade participate in three separate regions. In partnership with the Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission (ASEC) it also runs the Section 7 Basketball Team Camp, a premier high school basketball competition and recruiting showcase. For more information on the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association, please visit azbasketballcoaches.About the Arizona Sports & Entertainment CommissionThe Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission (ASEC) is a non-profit organization created in 1988. The commission collaborates with hundreds of partners to help fulfill the mission of bringing national and international sporting events to the state; assisting in the promotion of existing events and Arizona sports teams; providing volunteer recruitment and organization for large-scale sporting events; and developing youth sports programs. In 2009, it assumed oversight of the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2012, the Grand Canyon State Games and the Lori Piestewa National Native American Games. The ASEC was the founding organization and owner of the 2015 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. In 2025, the commission joined the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association (ABCA) as co-owner of the Section 7 Basketball Team Camp, one of the most prestigious boys and girls high school basketball recruiting events in the country. For more information on the commission, visit .Nikki BalichSection 7 Ownership Stakeholder...Kobi WuCache AI Founder and CEO...

