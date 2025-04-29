Comfort Cases Condemns Federal Decision To Terminate CASA Funding

Comfort Cases

“A Tragic Blow to Children in Foster Care”

- Rob Scheer

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Comfort Cases , the non-profit organization dedicated to restoring hope and dignity to youth in foster care, today denounced the federal government's abrupt decision to eliminate funding for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Guardian ad Litem (GAL) programs - a move the nonprofit calls a devastating setback for the nation's most vulnerable children.

“This is an absolute tragedy,” said Rob Scheer, founder of Comfort Cases, and a leading national voice for foster care reform.“When a child enters foster care, they may be assigned multiple social workers over time. It's chaotic, it's traumatic, and it's unfair. But their CASA volunteer is the one consistent adult who stays with them throughout their journey - from one placement to another, sometimes across multiple homes and facilities. CASAs are the angels on earth for these children. Defunding CASA is defunding hope.”

The National CASA /GAL Association confirmed that on April 22, the U.S. Department of Justice, under the Trump administration, has ended all national federal funding for the organization, immediately slashing critical support that served more than 238,000 children in foster care last year alone. CASA volunteers work directly with courts to advocate for the best interests of children who have already suffered abuse or neglect - ensuring their voices are heard and their futures protected.

Andrew Bridge, a children's rights lawyer, New York Times bestselling author, and former foster youth, echoed the alarm:

"Having spent nearly 12 years in foster care, I know firsthand how empty and stretched thin the system can be for children. CASA volunteers are often the only consistent adult a child has-the one person not being paid to be there, who shows up simply because they care. CASAs provide vital information to the court that no one else does, capturing the unique needs, struggles, and hopes of each child. Their advocacy gets children home sooner, supports adoption and guardianship, and ensures that a child's voice is never lost in the paper shuffle of bureaucracy. I know what CASA means because children still in the system tell me. Cutting funding for CASA doesn't save money; it silences the only voice some children have. It hurts our country's most vulnerable kids when they need us most-and when they are most lost. The result is nothing short of cruelty."

The consequences of this decision will be swift and devastating:

.Thousands of vulnerable youth will lose a trusted, independent advocate in court proceedings.

.Fewer children will have someone speaking solely in their best interest, increasing risks of prolonged stays in unsafe placements or aging out of the system without stability.

.Volunteers - often the only consistent adult in a foster child's life - will be left without the training, resources, and support necessary to fulfill their role.

“Enough is enough,” added Scheer.“Political disagreements are inevitable. But what should never be acceptable is using children in foster care as pawns. Stripping funding from CASA is not a budget decision - it's a moral failure.”

Comfort Cases is urging every American who cares about the future of our nation's children to take immediate action:

Contact your elected officials today. Demand that federal funding for CASA/GAL programs be reinstated without delay. Our children cannot afford to lose one more voice fighting for their safety, stability, and hope. Their futures depend on what we do right now.

“Children in foster care are already forced to fight for their dignity every single day,” said Scheer.“Removing CASA support sends a chilling message: that their voices - their lives - don't matter. We cannot and will not stand by while that happens.”

About Comfort Cases

Founded in 2013 by Rob Scheer, a former foster youth, Comfort Cases is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring communities to bring dignity and hope to youth in foster care.

