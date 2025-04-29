VERY Partners With Myclearstep To Transform Virtual Eating Disorder Treatment With Data-Driven, Compassionate Care

MyClearStep Numberless Scale®

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VERY (Virtual Eating Recovery for You), a leading virtual care platform for eating disorder recovery, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with MyClearStep , creator of the patented Numberless Scaleand cutting-edge AI solutions, including the new User Manipulation Trigger (UMT ) technology. Together, they are setting a new gold standard in virtual eating disorder treatment-one that prioritizes precision, empathy, and early intervention.A New Era in Eating Disorder RecoveryThrough this partnership, VERY integrates MyClearStep's advanced digital tools into its trauma-informed, gender-affirming, and weight-inclusive virtual platform. Already supporting individuals aged 10 and older across 10 states with therapy, psychiatry, nutrition, and coaching, VERY now offers an even more seamless and supportive treatment experience for both patients and providers.At the core of the collaboration are the MyClearStep Numberless Scaleand blood pressure monitor-clinically validated, HIPAA-compliant solutions protected by five U.S. patents. By eliminating numerical health data feedback, these tools help patients track their progress without the triggering effects of traditional weigh-ins and blood pressure readings, fostering a more emotionally safe recovery environment.“Eating disorder recovery is deeply personal and requires tools that meet patients where they are,” said Dr. Erin Knopf, MD, CEDS, FAAP, DABPN, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at VERY.“MyClearStep's technology allows us to elevate care with precision, while preserving the trust and safety our patients deserve.”Introducing the User Manipulation Trigger (UMT): A Clinical BreakthroughIn a major advancement for virtual care, VERY now also utilizes UMT-a proprietary algorithm designed to detect subtle patterns of scale manipulation. If behaviors suggest a patient may be interfering with the accuracy of their weight data, UMT alerts clinicians in real time.“UMT is a powerful clinical safeguard,” said Dr. Shelly Bar of MyClearStep.“It enhances transparency, supports early interventions, and facilitates meaningful conversations that can change the trajectory of recovery.”By enabling early detection of manipulation behaviors, encouraging deeper patient dialogue, and enhancing treatment accuracy through personalized, data-informed care plans, this collaboration supports more proactive and precise interventions-before symptoms escalate.Empathy Meets InnovationThis partnership reflects a shared commitment to person-centered care and clinical excellence. By leveraging MyClearStep's innovative, data-driven tools, VERY offers a smarter, more human approach to recovery-blending advanced technology with compassionate care at every step.“Our mission has always been to transform population health through innovation-and this tool is already proving its impact. In just the last 45 days, the system has detected thousands of potential UMT events,” said Nati Lavi, Founder of MyClearStep.“Partnering with VERY brings that vision to life in ways that directly benefit both patients and providers.”Learn more at and .About VERYVERY (Virtual Eating Recovery for You) provides trauma-informed, weight-inclusive virtual care for eating and body image concerns, with services across 10 states and coaching nationwide.About MyClearStepFounded in 2020 by CEO Nati Lavi, MyClearStep created the first HIPAA-compliant Numberless Scale, setting a new standard for virtual care with innovative, stress-reducing tools.

