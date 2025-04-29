Marissa Parisi Joins Metric5 As Director Of Account Management For Federal Health Vertical

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Metric5 is excited to announce the appointment of Marissa Parisi as the new Director of Account Management for the federal health vertical. With over twenty years of experience in healthcare and nonprofit policy, Marissa brings a wealth of expertise in managing government contracts and delivering impactful solutions to complex healthcare challenges.

Marissa most recently served as Senior Director of Account Management at Coforma, where she led the healthcare portfolio and worked directly with CMS clients on high-profile projects such as the Medicaid Data Collection Tool and the Medicaid Drug Program. Her ability to drive strategy and oversee successful implementations makes her an ideal leader for our federal health vertical.

In her new role at Metric5, Marissa will take the lead on capture strategy, managing the end-to-end client experience for our federal health clients. Her deep expertise in healthcare policy and government contracting will allow Metric5 to further strengthen our growth in federal health, bringing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of government agencies.

“Marissa's extensive experience in healthcare policy, paired with her strategic approach to growth, positions her as a key player in advancing our federal health initiatives,” said Abu Malik, President and CEO of Metric5.“Her leadership in capture and client management will be crucial as we work to provide comprehensive, innovative solutions to our federal clients.”

We are confident that Marissa's leadership will significantly contribute to Metric5's continued growth and success in the federal health sector.



About Metric5

Metric5 is a customer-focused, employee-driven, small business that is passionate about leading collaborative digital transformation and modernization within the Federal Government. Our mission-focused technology and solutioning services advance customer success through premier Agile DevSecOps and Cloud-centric approaches. As a small business, we bring expertise, agility, and flexibility to every customer initiative. Our services include Mission Software Services, Data Science & Advanced AI Solutions, Digital Enterprise Transformation, Human-Centered Design Services, and Enterprise Security. Learn more at .

