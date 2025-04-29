403
Japan Confirms Dedication to Nuclear Disarmament Efforts
(MENAFN) On Monday, Japan reaffirmed its readiness to work alongside other involved stakeholders to advance global initiatives aimed at nuclear disarmament.
This announcement underscored the country’s ongoing dedication to achieving lasting peace and eliminating the threat posed by nuclear arms.
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya emphasized the urgency of the disarmament cause during a speech in New York, stating that “the cry that the tragedies of nuclear weapons must never be repeated and the call for achieving a ‘world without nuclear weapons’ are now louder than ever.”
His comments were shared in a formal release from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighting the strong international sentiment against the use of nuclear weapons.
Addressing the General Debate of the Third Session of the Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Iwaya stressed the importance of the NPT framework adapting to reflect the genuine hopes of the global population.
He called on all member states to act on a “shared responsibility and moral imperative” by finding mutual agreement “step by step.”
Iwaya encouraged nations to “cherish and exercise the spirit of dialogue and collaboration,” urging collective action to ensure progress at the upcoming review conference.
His appeal comes in the wake of the 2022 conference, which concluded without consensus after Russia dismissed the final draft document.
