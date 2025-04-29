Wilmatm Launches Industry-Leading Integrated Electronic Visit Verification With Phone-Based Backup, Setting A New Standard For ABA Practice Compliance

Integrated Electronic Visit Verification Feature Sets a New Standard for ABA Practice Management Systems

DIABLO, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WilmaTM, the trailblazing AI-powered practice management system designed specifically for ABA therapy practices, announced the launch of its fully integrated Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) feature - complete with a built-in phone verification fallback option. While some point solutions and other healthcare platforms offer partial verification tools, WilmaTM is the first ABA-specific practice management system to deliver a comprehensive EVV solution that combines GPS verification with telephonic backup. This transformative release empowers ABA practices to bolster fraud prevention, maintain airtight regulatory compliance, and minimize their operational and financial risks.

Today's ABA organizations are under increasing pressure to authenticate every visit, comply with evolving regulations, and prevent fraudulent billing. Existing systems often fall short, relying solely on GPS tracking or forcing providers to layer on third-party solutions, resulting in workflow inefficiencies and compliance gaps. WilmaTM addresses these challenges head-on: when GPS data is unavailable due to remote locations or connectivity issues, providers can instantly verify visits through a dedicated phone call, ensuring no session goes undocumented or unverified.

Unmatched Security, Transparency, and Compliance

The new EVV feature from WilmaTM seamlessly integrates with the platform's scheduling, billing, and clinical documentation tools. By eliminating the need for separate verification systems, WilmaTM streamlines processes, reduces administrative burdens, and provides airtight audit trails. Practices can now demonstrate adherence to stringent state and federal mandates while safeguarding against fraudulent claims. The result is a unified, easily managed environment where every visit is fully traceable and cross-checked, thus mitigating billing discrepancies, "ghost visits," and other potential red flags.

This integrated approach is essential for maintaining trust with payers, clients, and regulators. In an era where oversight is intensifying, WilmaTM offers ABA practices a decisive advantage: a compliant, user-friendly solution designed from the ground up to fit the unique needs of the ABA field.

Frictionless User Experience, Maximum Accountability

From clinical directors to managers and frontline therapists, every member of an ABA practice's team benefits from Wilma's EVV solution. Clinicians gain peace of mind that their visits are always accurately verified; administrators appreciate automated alerts and real-time visibility into service delivery; and business owners value the reduced risk of audits, clawbacks, and fines. WilmaTM not only enables more accurate billing and reimbursement but also improves the overall quality of care by ensuring that all authorized sessions are delivered where and when they should be.

"Our integrated EVV feature redefines how ABA practices verify their services," said Rushal Patel, VP of Customer Success at Witty Wilma, Inc. "No longer must providers rely solely on GPS or add piecemeal solutions. With our phone backup option, verification can occur anywhere, anytime. This dual-layer approach doesn't just simplify compliance - it enhances it. By deterring fraud and ensuring every visit is legitimate, we help practices solidify their reputations and protect their bottom lines."

Available Now, Fully Integrated, and Built for ABA

Wilma's EVV solution is now available through its Pro and Enterprise plans, offering immediate peace of mind for ABA practices ready to elevate their compliance game and reduce fraud risk. Designed for swift adoption, WilmaTM fits seamlessly into existing workflows, drastically cutting the time spent on manual verifications and data reentry.

About WilmaTM

WilmaTM is an AI-powered practice management system dedicated to revolutionizing how ABA practices operate. By integrating intuitive technology and context-aware automation directly into daily workflows, WilmaTM empowers healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional patient care while maximizing operational efficiency.

