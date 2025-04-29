Socket Mobile Introduces World's Smallest, Most Affordable Direct Part Mark (DPM) Barcode Scanner

FREMONT, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT ), a leading provider of data capture solutions, today announced the release of the DuraScan D764, the smallest, lightest, and most affordable Direct Part Mark (DPM) barcode scanner available on the market.

The DuraScan product family is recognized for its reliable iOS compatibility, durable yet portable design, and versatile scanning across industries. The new D764 continues this tradition with a focused solution for Direct Part Mark (DPM) barcode scanning, ideal for industries requiring precise and reliable traceability. Purpose-built for mobile use, the D764 delivers professional-grade performance in a compact, cable-free form factor that pairs seamlessly with iPhones, iPads, and other Bluetooth-enabled mobile devices.

DPM barcodes are permanent markings etched directly onto components and surfaces, common in industries like healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, and electronics. These marks are notoriously difficult to read due to surface irregularities, low contrast, or small sizes. The DuraScan D764 is specifically engineered to overcome these challenges, offering high-performance scanning of DPM codes applied via dot peen, laser etching, chemical etching, or inkjet. It accurately reads barcodes etched into metal, plastic, and curved or textured surfaces-making it ideal for medical tools, surgical instruments, electronic components, and other critical assets. With the D764, users can confidently scan these complex marks and verify components on the go, even in challenging environments.

"With the launch of the D764, we're redefining what's possible for mobile DPM scanning," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "It's the smallest, lightest, and most affordable DPM scanner on the market-designed specifically for mobile use, without the bulk, cables, or cost of traditional scanners. Our customers can now deploy high-performance DPM scanning applications on iPhones, iPads, and other mobile devices with ease, making traceability more flexible and accessible than ever before. With a durable, ergonomic design, the D764 represents a breakthrough in DPM scanning that combines performance, mobility, and affordability in one compact device."

In addition to reading DPM barcodes, the D764 also supports very small and standard 1D and 2D barcodes, including worn, low-contrast, or poorly printed labels-giving businesses end-to-end traceability without needing multiple devices. This versatility allows teams to manage inventory, validate components, and track assets all with a single, unified scanner.

Socket Mobile's D764 easily integrates with iPhones, iPads, and other Bluetooth-enabled mobile devices, eliminating the need for cumbersome cables and enabling wireless freedom in the field or on the production floor. The D764 features durable construction built to withstand rigorous daily use, while its versatile working range allows users to scan barcodes from various distances. When used with a mobile application integrated via Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK, the scanner provides a complete solution for verifying and tracking DPM-coded components in real time.

The D764 is fully compatible with all existing applications that use the latest version of Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK and can be evaluated immediately without any additional work. Application developers who do not yet support Socket Mobile's expansive range of data capture devices can do so with CaptureSDK . CaptureSDK gives app providers reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling their apps to capture data efficiently in the physical world. By integrating CaptureSDK, app providers can maximize the value of their solution and increase their customer's overall productivity and satisfaction. CaptureSDK-enabled apps allow end-users to interchange any of Socket Mobile's data capture devices, giving them the freedom to choose the best reader for their needs at any given time.

The DuraScan D764 is available now on the Socket Mobile website and will be available through distribution partners in June, with an MSRP of $999.

Media Contact: David Holmes, [email protected]

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.

