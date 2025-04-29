Backbox Network Cyber Resilience Platform Wins Global Infosec Award At 2025 RSA Conference

BackBox honored for Next-Gen Cyber Resilience.

DALLAS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox today announced that its BackBox Network Cyber Resilience Platform has been honored for its Next-Gen Cyber Resilience by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). The award was announced at the 2025 RSA Conference, taking place this week in San Francisco, CA.

"We're honored to receive this award from Cyber Defense Magazine following the official launching of our Network Cyber Resilience Platform earlier this year," said Rekha Shenoy, CEO of BackBox. "Supporting over one hundred thousand networks globally, with turnkey automations for more than 180 different network vendors, we are trusted by enterprises to maintain the cyber resilience of their critical network infrastructure."

BackBox is a purpose-built automation platform designed to support even the largest networks while remaining easy to deploy, delivering value straight "out of the box." BackBox addresses the most common use cases, including device backups with single-click restore, compliance, audits, remediation, task automation, OS and firmware updates and patching, and vulnerability intelligence.

The key components of the BackBox Network Cyber Resilience Platform include:



Automated Lifecycle Management : Quickly back up, validate, and restore network devices for easy recovery. Manage, upgrade, and patch major network vendors through a single interface with over 3,000 pre-built automations.

Compliance & Policy Management : Run compliance checks on devices to assess resilience and identify configuration drift, automatically correcting non-compliant configurations to align with industry compliance standards and internal policies. Network Infrastructure Integrity : Proactively identify active exposures and choose to automate vulnerability mitigation via a configuration change or remediate the vulnerability by updating the device software.

"BackBox embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The complete list of 2025 Global InfoSec Awards winners is located here: .

About BackBox

BackBox empowers over 500 enterprises globally to achieve network cyber resilience through its comprehensive and automated platform. BackBox includes support for network devices from over 180 vendors, thousands of pre-built automations, and a no-code way to create new ones. BackBox empowers teams with the confidence to automate critical network processes, maintain business continuity during disruptions, and recover swiftly. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance and vulnerability management, BackBox ensures consistent and reliable automation outcomes, bolstering overall cyber resilience. To learn more, visit .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. To learn more, visit .

