Baku Court Hears Graphic Accounts In Terror Case Against Vardanyan

On April 29, the trial of Armenian national Ruben Vardanyan continued at the Military Court in Baku, with testimonies heard from victims of alleged war crimes and acts of terrorism, Azernews reports.

One of the victims, Nurlan Baghirov, testified that while serving in the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, he and his fellow servicemen came under attack by remnants of Armenian armed forces and illegal armed groups.

Baghirov stated that during the incident, they were subjected to gunfire and grenade attacks. As a result, 14 soldiers-12 from the Internal Troops and 2 from the Ministry of Defense-were killed, and several others were injured. He himself sustained injuries during the assault.

The court also presented findings from the forensic medical examination conducted on Baghirov.

Ruben Vardanyan is facing a long list of charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including but not limited to:



Crimes Against Peace and Humanity: Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning and conducting aggressive war), 107 (deportation and forced displacement), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearances), 112 (unlawful deprivation of liberty), 113 (torture), and 114.1 (mercenarism).

War Crimes and Violations of International Humanitarian Law: Articles 115.2, 116 (multiple sub-articles relating to violations during armed conflict).

Murder and Attempted Murder: Articles 120.2 and 29.120 (premeditated murder and attempted murder under aggravating circumstances).

Terrorism and Financing of Terrorism: Articles 214, 214-1.

Illegal Entrepreneurship and Organized Crime: Articles 192.3.1, 218.

Weapons Trafficking and Aviation Security Threats: Articles 228.3, 270-1.

Attempted Coup and Armed Uprising: Articles 278, 279. Illegal Border Crossing: Article 318.2.

The proceedings against Vardanyan stem from his alleged involvement in grave crimes committed during and after the military conflicts involving Armenia and Azerbaijan.