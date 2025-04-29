Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Meets Peruvian Counterpart

2025-04-29 09:03:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Tuesday Peru Foreign Minister Schialer Salcedo, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
During the meeting, the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and the latest regional and global developments were touched on. (end)
