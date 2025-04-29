GCC Tourism Strategies Must Encompass Sustainability, Social Impact, And Community Engagement, Say Experts At ATM 2025



National strategies across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and wider Gulf region aim to balance rapid growth with inclusive, community-focused tourism

Job creation, cultural authenticity, and local partnerships identified as growth enablers ATM 2025's Global Stage provides a platform for strategic dialogue on sustainable destination planning

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 29 April 2025: As tourism destinations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) continue to grow, involving local communities in destination development has become increasingly vital for long-term success.

Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2030 aims for 39.3 million visitors per year, while Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 targets 150 million domestic and international visits, emphasising how tourism is being established as a key element of economic diversification throughout the region.

At Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, industry leaders emphasised that sustainable revitalisation of destinations must align tourism investments with community partnerships, cultural authenticity, and immersive guest experiences to provide lasting value for both residents and visitors.

During the session on“Considerations and Implications of Involving Communities in Destination Revitalisation” on the ATM 2025 Global Stage, experts shared insights into building resilience, enhancing local prosperity, and ensuring tourism growth is both inclusive and enduring.

Abdulaziz Alkhoori, Executive Director of Group Strategy & Transformation, Miral , said:“If I start by quoting Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE. He said the most important asset of any advanced nation is people. It is all about people. Emiratisation is a very important initiative for the Miral Group. Our development and training programmes aim to support people from pre-graduation all the way to executive leadership across the sector.'

Building on this focus on empowering local talent, speakers also highlighted how authentic engagement with communities is shaping guest experiences and strengthening destination identity.

Mashhoor Baeshen, Executive Director of Commercial and Business Development, Cruise Saudi , added: 'Manpower is part of giving the full experience of a country. So how do we invest in local people to make sure that we echo their experience to the guests? At Cruise Saudi, we work on different initiatives including going to the universities that have hospitality programmes to engage the students to be on board. The Ministry of Tourism also has targets for Saudisation in the tourism industry. For example, tour guides have to be Saudi. For us, this is a great experience, because the first flavour you get from a country is when you deal with its people.'

The session highlighted how empowering local communities improves the guest experience and creates long-term value through job creation, cultural preservation, and economic resilience.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, commented: 'ATM is proud to offer a platform where global and regional leaders can engage in meaningful discussions that shape the future of travel and tourism. Through sessions like this, we bring together a variety of voices to share ideas, challenge assumptions, and develop innovative strategies that benefit the entire industry.'

Arabian Travel Market 2025, held under the theme“Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow's Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity”, continues at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) until Thursday, 1 May. The event features more than 200 speakers across three content stages and welcomes over 55,000 travel professionals from 166 countries.

Held in conjunction with DWTC, ATM's strategic partners include Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.