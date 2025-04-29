Flydubai Wins Airline With The Best Connectivity In The Middle East For The Second Time At The 2025 Business Traveller Middle East Awards

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 29 April 2025: flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, was recognised with the“Airline with the Best Connectivity in the Middle East” award for the second time at the 2025 Business Traveller Middle East Awards.

Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, Chief Procurement & Technology Officer at flydubai, and Mohamed Hassan, Senior Vice President of Airport Services & Cargo at flydubai, received the award on the carrier's behalf at an award ceremony held in Dubai. The event was attended by key stakeholders in the hospitality, travel and aviation industry.

Voted by the public and readers of the magazine, the award recognises flydubai's agile and innovative business model and its ongoing commitments to creating free flows of trade and tourism, opening up underserved destinations and offering passengers a seamless travel experience.

The carrier has been investing in elevating its customer experience and has unveiled a new Business Class check-in area and a new Business Class Lounge at Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) in 2024. This is coupled with an extensive cabin retrofit programme to ensure a more consistent passenger experience across flydubai's fleet.

Between June and September 2025, flydubai will resume its seasonal summer network with the latest destinations, Al Alamein in Egypt and Antalya in Trkiye, joining the summer schedule alongside popular holiday destinations including Bodrum, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Olbia and Santorini.

With a young and efficient fleet of 89 Boeing 737 aircraft, flydubai continues to grow its network and has expanded its reach to 132 destinations across 55 countries, further enhancing connectivity and accessibility for its customers from its home in Dubai.