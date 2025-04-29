Women's Premier Basketball Association Signs Exclusive Agreement With BENCH To Stream Games And Share Revenue With Players

OAKLAND, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Premier Basketball Association (WPBA), home to eight elite women's teams and more than 120 players and coaches, has signed a groundbreaking agreement with BENCH, a digital sports media platform built for streaming, distribution, and monetization.

Beginning June 8, 2025, WPBA fans will have access to every game, replay, and original league content exclusively on BENCH. This partnership introduces a "first of its kind" player-first revenue model - with the WPBA committing to share 15% of league revenue directly with its players and coaches - that gives each player control over their voice and the content they produce.

"This agreement is about setting a new standard for women's basketball development leagues," said Faatimah A, WPBA's Founder and CEO. "Our players deserve to be seen and compensated for their work. BENCH gives us the platform and the business model to make that happen."

Through the partnership, all live games, full replays, and original content will stream exclusively on BENCH. Players and coaches will earn a direct share of league revenue, with 15% of all subscriptions flowing back to them. The deal also creates new sponsorship opportunities for brands looking to connect with the next generation of women's basketball stars, while fueling a mission to build stronger pathways to USA Basketball and professional careers.

"BENCH and WPBA are both disruptors," said Dasarte Yarnway, Founder and CEO of BENCH. "This is about more than just content. It's about ownership, opportunity, and building a better future for women in sports together."

Fans can purchase annual memberships for only $50 and stream every WPBA game this season at jointhebench/wpba .

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact Kerwin Ferrette at [email protected] or Kristina Hall at [email protected]

About WPBA:

The WPBA is committed to developing the next generation of women's basketball stars through elite competition, professional development, and community engagement.

About BENCH:

BENCH is the revenue engine helping sports leagues, teams, and creators grow their audience and monetize content directly.

SOURCE BENCH

