Poise® And Katherine Heigl Introduce Limited-Edition Mother's Day Cards To Get Real About Bladder Leaks With Humor And Honesty
The cards will be available beginning today through May 7, 2025 at , while supplies last. Each four-pack of cards will come with a trial pack of two Drop Daily Poise® liners so people can send love and a liner with loved ones this Mother's Day.
Mother's Day is all about love and appreciation and we saw a moment to bring some levity to the unexpected aspects of motherhood," said Katie Moran, President of Adult and Feminine Care, North America at Kimberly-Clark, and mother of four. "This includes the often unspoken changes to a woman's health after becoming a mother, like bladder leaks, which show just how strong moms truly are."
More than 50% of women experience bladder leaks, yet many are unaware that childbirth, perimenopause, and menopause can be key contributors. The launch of the cards further the Poise® brand's mission to spark honest and open conversations around bladder leakage. Poise® has been a trusted leader in bladder leakage solutions for over 30 years, providing reliable protection and comfort with a wide range of products.
