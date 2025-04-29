Poise® And Katherine Heigl Introduce Limited-Edition Mother's Day Cards To Get Real About Bladder Leaks With Humor And Honesty

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The exclusive four-pack of Mother's Day cards is available for free on the brand's website, allowing people to share appreciation – and a little real talk – with their moms and girlfriends alike. With cheeky sayings like "To the mom that I adore, sorry that I might have weakened your pelvic floor" to "Mom, you used to laugh 'till you cried ... now giggle dribbles won't subside," the cards combine relatable humor with real experiences.

The cards will be available beginning today through May 7, 2025 at , while supplies last. Each four-pack of cards will come with a trial pack of two Drop Daily Poise® liners so people can send love and a liner with loved ones this Mother's Day.

Mother's Day is all about love and appreciation and we saw a moment to bring some levity to the unexpected aspects of motherhood," said Katie Moran, President of Adult and Feminine Care, North America at Kimberly-Clark, and mother of four. "This includes the often unspoken changes to a woman's health after becoming a mother, like bladder leaks, which show just how strong moms truly are."

More than 50% of women experience bladder leaks, yet many are unaware that childbirth, perimenopause, and menopause can be key contributors. The launch of the cards further the Poise® brand's mission to spark honest and open conversations around bladder leakage. Poise® has been a trusted leader in bladder leakage solutions for over 30 years, providing reliable protection and comfort with a wide range of products.

