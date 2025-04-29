Ashland Place Completes Two New Financing Facilities For Sirius Aviation Capital

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the completion of two new facilities for Sirius Aviation Capital Holdings Limited ("Sirius"), a global aircraft lessor based in Abu Dhabi Global Market. Both A320-200s, the aircraft are currently operating on lease to ANA's Peach Aviation Limited ("Peach") in Japan and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris") in Mexico.

"Ashland Place is appreciative of the collaboration with the Sirius team to complete these two additional transactions," said Jennifer Villa, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head. "Our team is proud to have worked with Sirius again, and we look forward to future financings."

Edward Coughlan, Chief Executive Officer of Sirius, said, "Ashland Place is a trusted partner. We are pleased with Jennifer and her team's deep expertise and ability to provide innovative, specialized financings."

A&O Shearman served as legal counsel for Ashland Place and McCann Fitzgerald LLP represented Sirius on these transactions.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: .

About Sirius Aviation Capital

Sirius Aviation Capital Holdings Limited is a global aircraft lessor based in Abu Dhabi Global Market ("ADGM"). Sirius deploys innovative strategies in the financing and acquisition of aircraft offering investors in its funds attractive, risk adjusted stable and transparent returns. Sirius primarily targets opportunities in mid-life, short-haul aircraft. More information can be found at .

Media Contact:

Ashland Place

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

Sirius Aviation Capital

Brendan Murphy

[email protected]

SOURCE Ashland Place

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED