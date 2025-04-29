Billingplatform Helps Auto Industry Leader CDK Speed Billing Processes From Days To Hours

Technology leader that helps auto dealers and manufacturers run their business more efficiently and accurately moves to a secure, flexible, cloud-based billing solution

DENVER, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, is providing CDK with a solution offering the control needed to accurately process billings and taxation. BillingPlatform was selected due to its flexible platform that could meet the needs of CDK's business today and scale as it grows, offering flexibility and market expansion capabilities.

CDK is a leading provider of cloud-based software to dealerships and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across automotive and related industries. The company's cloud-based, software as a service platform enables dealerships to manage their end-to-end business operations, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, repair and maintenance of vehicles. By automating and streamlining critical workflows, the integrated platform of modern solutions enables dealers to sell and service more vehicles by creating simple and convenient experiences for customers and improving their financial and operational performance.

CDK is utilizing BillingPlatform for its flexible, cloud-based solution to expand to other markets with the intuitive, easy-to-use interface, built-in mediation solution to manage and process call detail records (CDRs) and its enterprise-grade security features. In addition, BillingPlatform can manage multi-currency as well as local tax regulations.

With global customers serving multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment and communications, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"CDK is an industry leader with a diverse portfolio of technology services and solutions for dealers, ranging from digital sales and CRM to finance and service, as well as the telephony unit we are supporting," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "With our ability to process their critical call detail records, support international expansion and integrate with their core enterprise systems, we are thrilled to help them simplify their billing processes, so they can now focus on the strategic aspects of growing their CDK Communications business."

BillingPlatform has earned many recent accolades, including being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester WaveTM: Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2025," being a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Recurring Billing Applications , evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360TM Ratings Report for Agile Billing , named the Leader in QKS Group's SPARK MatrixÔ Report for Subscription & SaaS Billing Management , named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms ShortList TM for 2024, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research and named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications Vendor Assessment . The company was also awarded the IDC 2024 SaaS Award for Customer Satisfaction in Subscription Management , recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500TM , listed on the Inc. 5000 and recognized by the SIIA CODiE Awards program as the Best Subscription Billing Solution.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform .

