BIMINI HEALTH TECH ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ESSENCE ADM LINE WITH INDUSTRY's LARGEST SHEET SIZES

These enhancements were developed in direct response to feedback from key opinion leaders (KOLs) and valued clinical partners, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation driven by real-world plastic and reconstructive challenges. The product is now available in round, oval, shaped, and rectangular configurations, ranging from 8x16 cm to 24x26 cm, with two thickness options across the larger size range.

"We are proud to introduce these new sizes and thickness options, which were created to address specific requests from our surgeon partners," said Brad Conlan, CEO at Bimini Health Tech. " Essence ADM is known for its exceptional handling, strength, and biocompatibility-and now, with the broadest size range and multiple thickness options, it offers unmatched customization for soft tissue support."

The Essence ADM portfolio remains committed to safety, reliability, and surgeon-driven design. All Essence ADM products are designed to optimize patient outcomes while improving surgeon ease of use. The latest offerings reflect the brand's ongoing mission to deliver personalized solutions that enhance surgical workflow and patient outcomes.

Bimini Health Tech continues to set the standard for innovation in biologic materials, with more advancements on the horizon.

ABOUT BIMINI HEALTH TECH

Founded in 2013, Bimini Health Tech is a global women's health market leader. Backed by decades of experience, Bimini is dedicated to developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative products that offer premium patient and physician solutions. Our portfolio includes the Puregraft® Adipose Filtration Systems, Essence Acellular Dermal MatrixTM, and Serene Structured Saline Breast Implants®, as well as Healeon PRP®. Supported by over 100 patents, 20 device clearances and approvals, and over 25 scientific publications, Bimini's products have been utilized in over 1.5 million procedures worldwide.

