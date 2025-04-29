Centri Celebrates Success Of Inaugural Capital Conference

A New Platform for the Capital Markets Community Emerges

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centri Business Consulting, LLC , one of the industry's fastest-growing and most respected accounting and advisory firms, is thrilled to announce the success of the inaugural Centri Capital Conference .

Held on Tuesday, April 22, at Nasdaq in New York City, the Centri Capital Conference welcomed over 450 attendees, as well as nearly 40 sponsors and over 55 presenting companies from across the capital markets community. The conference brought together innovators, investors, and industry leaders for a day of dynamic programming focused on capital formation, emerging trends, and the evolving regulatory and dealmaking landscape.

Attendees enjoyed exclusive access to presentations from disruptive companies shaping the future of healthcare, life sciences, and more, as well as thought-provoking panel discussions on the journey to going public, AI and Digital Assets, and structured one-on-one meetings. Panels featured experts across the investment community, public and private company executives, M&A, public company readiness, and other key areas of interest to early and growth-stage companies.

"We were honored to bring together such a high-caliber group of companies, investors, and leaders for our Centri Capital Conference," says Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri. "The exceptional turnout and strong engagement affirmed the need for a platform like this, especially in today's rapidly evolving capital markets environment. We're excited to build on this momentum in 2026 and look forward to welcoming the capital markets community back to New York City next year."

Planning is already underway for the next Centri Capital Conference, which will once again take place in New York City. To learn more about presenting, sponsoring, or attending the next Centri Capital Conference, please visit .

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services by being reliable and responsive to its clients' needs. The firm specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, Centri's professionals offer the specialized expertise, and multilayered skill sets necessary to ensure projects are completed timely and accurately.

SOURCE Centri Business Consulting

