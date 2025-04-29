Logix Fiber Networks Expands 400G Capacity To Support Databank's Growth In Texas

DALLAS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logix Fiber Networks , Texas' leading business fiber provider, is upgrading its network capacity to 400 Gigabit (400G) at two DataBank data centers in the Dallas metro area. This expansion will provide DataBank with the high-performance, scalable connectivity needed to support its continued growth and diversification in Texas.

"The Logix 400G network upgrade to two key DataBank Dallas data centers (DFW1 and DFW3) ensures we can scale quickly and provide the high-performance infrastructure businesses demand," said Tim Glatz, Product Manager, Internconnection at DataBank. "As DataBank continues to expand in Texas, our growing customer base can rely on Logix for high-capacity, low-latency network services needed to support our growing customer base, from enterprise clients to hyperscalers and AI-driven applications."

DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class edge colocation, interconnection, and managed services, recently secured a $2 billion investment to accelerate expansion across its industry-leading footprint of more than 65 data centers in 27 markets. The funding will finance growth, including three new data center campuses announced over the past year: a 480MW hyperscale campus in South Dallas and two additional large-scale campuses in Virginia and Georgia.

The Logix 400G upgrade enhances connectivity and performance for DataBank's Dallas facilities, strengthening interconnectivity options for enterprises and supporting DataBank's efforts to diversify its customer base by attracting hyperscalers and AI-driven workloads. With Texas being a strategic hub for digital infrastructure, this investment aligns with Logix's commitment to delivering best-in-class fiber solutions to support the region's growing data center market.

"As businesses increasingly require more bandwidth to power their applications and AI-driven technologies, Logix continues to invest in network upgrades that meet these demands," said Jim Hintze, Chief Revenue Officer of Logix Fiber Networks. "Our partnership with DataBank underscores our role as a trusted network provider, enabling them to scale efficiently and serve a diverse customer base."

Logix Fiber Networks operates one of the largest fiber networks in Texas, connecting more than 10,000 route miles of fiber, 3000 enterprise buildings, and more than 80 data centers across the state. On the heels of a 400G upgrade to Austin data centers, this latest 400G deployment underscores Logix's dedication to providing superior fiber solutions that support mission-critical digital operations for businesses of all sizes.

About Logix

Logix Communications, LP, d/b/a Logix Fiber Networks ("Logix")is a leading fiber-based network infrastructure provider in Texas, offering high-performance connectivity to businesses, carriers, and data center operators. Logix operates more than 300,000 fiber miles, serves over 3,000 on-net buildings, and connects to more than 80 third-party data centers across the state. With a reputation for network reliability, local support, and flexible solutions, Logix is the trusted choice for enterprise-grade connectivity in Texas. For more information about Logix Fiber Networks and its services, visit .

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era. Recognized by Deloitte and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 27+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach. We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or Subscribe to our YouTube channel. To tour a facility, visit DataBank or call 1(800) 840-7533.

