Metrolina Nephrology Associates Honored With Healthcare Innovation's 2025 Innovator Award

Recognition Underscores the Impact of Interwell Health's Collaborative, Value-Based Approach to Chronic Disease Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwell Health is proud to celebrate our partner, Metrolina Nephrology Associates , on being named a recipient of Healthcare Innovation's 2025 Innovator Awards. This national recognition honors standout teams that are driving meaningful change in healthcare. Metrolina was honored for its groundbreaking work in value-based kidney care.

Metrolina is known for its proven record of tracking performance metrics and driving quality outcomes for patients. To expand its impact and enhance patient outcomes further, Metrolina partnered with Interwell Health to form the Charlotte Kidney Contracting Entity (KCE) and participate in the CMS Kidney Care Choices (KCC) model-a value-based initiative aimed at improving care for patients with chronic kidney disease and reducing costs by delaying the need for dialysis and incentivizing transplants.

"This award is more than recognition for nephrology innovation-it highlights a scalable, patient-centric care model that can be applied to other specialties to improve chronic disease management and a more sustainable healthcare future," said Bobby Sepucha, CEO of Interwell Health. "We're proud to support Metrolina in delivering high-quality, value-based kidney care."

Metrolina's success was driven by three core strategies: leveraging data-driven insights to identify at-risk patients, expanding care coordination through interdisciplinary teams, and improving key quality measures such as optimal dialysis starts and depression screening rates.

"This work is about much more than hitting performance metrics-it's about fundamentally improving the lives of people living with kidney disease," said Dr. Carl Fisher, President, Metrolina Nephrology Associates. "Value-based care allows us to intervene earlier, personalize care, and help our patients lead better, healthier lives."

"We are proud of the strides we've made in improving kidney health and the quality of life for our patients and their families," said Jennifer Huneycutt, CPA, CMPE, Executive Director of Metrolina Nephrology Associates. "Collaborating with Interwell Health has allowed us to proactively identify at-risk patients and provide personalized, coordinated care. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering better outcomes through innovation and partnership, and we look forward to building on this success in the future."

At a time when value-based care models are being carefully evaluated and refined for long-term viability, Metrolina's partnership with Interwell Health offers a replicable blueprint for achieving better patient outcomes, reducing costs, and supporting sustainable care. To read a case study about this partnership, visit here .

To learn more about Healthcare Innovation's Innovator Awards program and learn about the other winners, visit here .

About Interwell Health

As a leading provider of value-based kidney care, Interwell Health is on a mission to reimagine healthcare to help patients live their best lives. Interwell is setting the standard for the industry by producing sustainable savings and driving exceptional quality results at unmatched scale. The company leverages a two-pronged approach that includes total patient care and provider enablement to serve patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) from stage 3 to kidney failure. In partnership with more than 2,200 nephrologists, the Interwell interdisciplinary care team leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to personalize care for patients in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. To learn more, visit interwellhealth .

About Metrolina Nephrology Associates

Metrolina Nephrology Associates is the region's most recognized and independent nephrology group in the Charlotte, North Carolina region, providing comprehensive care to patients with kidney disease The practice has been on the forefront of the treatment and management of kidney disease for more than 40 years. Composed of 40 Nephrologists and 41 Nephrology Advanced Practitioners, Metrolina serves patients from seven convenient locations. Its extensive network of physicians and offices allows the practice to deliver care in an atmosphere that is personal, caring, and compassionate.

Media Contact

Brad Puffer

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Interwell Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED