PAWFIT LAUNCHES NEW PAWFIT LITE GPS PET TRACKER FOR CATS AND DOGS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed for pets six pounds or larger, the 100% waterproof Pawfit Lite comes in four colors, and is made of strong, durable materials. Along with the benefits of a smaller and lighter size, the tracker comes equipped with most of the advanced features available in the Pawfit 3 series trackers, including sound, temperature and removal alerts, and virtual fences.

"Pet safety is a top concern for pet owners." Said Fan Wu, CEO, Latsen Technology. "With its smaller size, lighter weight, and LED light feature, we saw an opportunity to fill a gap in the market with the new Pawfit Lite. It is our smallest and lightest tracker for cats and dogs and is supported by the most reliable 4G network for faster, more accurate tracking."

With choices to fit any budget or pet size, pet owners can take control of their pet's health with safety measures and health tools at their fingertips. While keeping pets out of harm's way, the Pawfit app helps develop healthier habits for pets and their families. Pawfit Lite is available at and Amazon .

About Pawfit:

Pawfit is an industry-leading pet care products company founded in 2018. With headquarters in Liverpool, England, Pawfit is a subsidiary of Latsen Technologies, an innovative technology enterprise focused on developing smart, high-performance products with advanced features. The Pawfit product portfolio encompasses pet location and activity trackers for dogs and cats and a range of accessories. With offices around the globe, the company strives to provide high-quality pet care products that pet owners can trust to foster wellness in their pets' lives to keep them safer, healthier, and happier. For additional information, visit or follow on Instagram .

SOURCE Pawfit